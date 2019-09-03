Dynacure Appoints David Garrett as Chief Financial Officer

STRASBOURG, France, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan disorders, today announced the appointment of David Garrett, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Garrett will be based in the USA as Dynacure continues to expand their global footprint.

Mr. Garrett is an established finance leader with more than 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry who recently served as VP, Corporate Controller and Head of Investor Relations for Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. In his new role at Dynacure, Mr. Garrett will lead all finance and accounting functions and will be a key member of the executive management team.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to the Dynacure team as we move forward with our corporate expansion into the United States," said Stephane van Rooijen (M.D. MBA), Chief Executive Officer of Dynacure. "As we enter this exciting new phase for the company, Dave's experience and financial acumen will help guide our strategy to develop a portfolio of orphan drugs and solidify Dynacure as a leader in rare diseases."

"I am thrilled to join Dynacure at this important time in the company's history, with our first-in-human clinical trial for DYN101 on the immediate horizon," commented Garrett. "I look forward to being a part of this dynamic team, helping to improve the lives of patients with Centronuclear Myopathies and contributing to Dynacure's growth."

Mr. Garrett joins Dynacure from Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. where he held various roles including VP, Corporate Controller and Head of Investor Relations and Sr. Director, Business Planning and Analysis. At Nabriva, Mr. Garrett led all Wall-Street facing activities, completed over $150M in equity capital raises, and oversaw all SEC reporting and compliance functions. Mr. Garrett was also responsible for leading Nabriva's redomicile from Austria to Ireland. Prior to Nabriva, Mr. Garrett held senior-level finance roles at Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and ViroPharma Incorporated and was a manager at KPMG, LLP. Mr. Garrett received an MBA and BS in Accountancy from Villanova University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania.

About Dynacure

Dynacure is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drugs. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense medicine designed to modulate the expression of dynamin 2 for the treatment of Centronuclear Myopathies, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is also building a complementary research portfolio targeting other orphan disorders. The company maintains its headquarters in Strasbourg, France. Dynacure's investors are Andera Partners, Bpifrance, IdInvest, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kurma Partners and Pontifax.

