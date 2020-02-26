Dynacure to Present at 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

STRASBOURG, France, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan disorders, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference being held March 2nd-4th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel.

David Garrett (MBA), Chief Financial Officer of Dynacure, will present a company overview on March 2nd, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET.

About Dynacure

Dynacure is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drugs. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense medicine designed to modulate the expression of dynamin 2 for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is also building a complementary research portfolio targeting other orphan disorders. The company maintains its headquarters in Strasbourg, France and a corporate office in Philadelphia, PA, USA. Dynacure's investors are Andera Partners, Bpifrance, IdInvest, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kurma Partners and Pontifax.

