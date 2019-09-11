Dynacure to Present at Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

STRASBOURG, France, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan disorders, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference being held October 7th-October 8th at the Westin Grand Central hotel in New York.

Stephane van Rooijen (M.D. MBA), Chief Executive Officer of Dynacure, will present a company overview on October 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm ET.

About Dynacure

Dynacure is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drugs. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense medicine designed to modulate the expression of dynamin 2 for the treatment of Centronuclear Myopathies, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is also building a complementary research portfolio targeting other orphan disorders. The company maintains its headquarters in Strasbourg, France. Dynacure's investors are Andera Partners, Bpifrance, IdInvest, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kurma Partners and Pontifax.

For more information, please visit www.dynacure.com.

SOURCE Dynacure

