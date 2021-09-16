Dynacure to Present Preclinical Data on Disease Progression Modelling and ASO-Mediated Dynamin 2 Knockdown at World Muscle Society (WMS) Meeting

STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases who have limited or no treatment options, will present three posters at the 26th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS). The WMS meeting is being held in a virtual format on September 20-24, 2021.

"We are grateful to the WMS for providing an important platform for neuromuscular disease research as we work to advance the understanding of disease progression, prevalence, and potential therapeutic approaches," said Dynacure's Chief Scientific Officer Belinda Cowling, Ph.D. "These are patient communities in desperate need of treatment options, and we are working with urgency to increase our fundamental knowledge of these diseases and to support ongoing innovation."

Dynacure's poster presentations at WMS are as follows:

'Statistical modelling of disease progression in a preclinical model of myotubular myopathy' will be presented during the 'Congenital myopathies – Centronuclear myopathies' poster session on Thursday, September 23 between 16:30 – 18:30 BST / 11:30 – 13:30 EDT.



'ASO-mediated Dnm2 knockdown ameliorates the centronuclear myopathy phenotype of Dnm2RW/+ mice in a dose-dependent manner after disease onset' will be presented during the 'Congenital myopathies - Centronuclear myopathies' poster session on Thursday, September 23 between 16:30 – 18:30 BST / 11:30 – 13:30 EDT.



'An integrated modelling methodology for estimating global incidence and prevalence of hereditary spastic paraplegia subtypes SPG4, SPG11, SPG7 and SPG15' will be presented during the 'Other NMDs' poster session on Thursday, September 23 between 16:30 – 18:30 BST / 11:30 – 13:30 EDT.

Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense product candidate designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 (DNM2), for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies (CNM). DYN101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, UNITE-CNM (DYN101-C101), at multiple clinical sites in Europe. The FDA has recently accepted Dynacure's Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and sites in the U.S. are currently being explored. DYN101 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA. There is currently no FDA- or EMA-approved therapeutic treatment for CNM.

About Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies

Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies (CNM) are serious, rare, life-threatening disorders that affect skeletal muscles from birth. CNM derives its name based on the central location of the muscle fiber nucleus, which is an abnormal finding observed in muscle biopsies. People with CNM begin experiencing muscle weakness at any time from birth to early adulthood and many patients die within the first 18 months of life. Patients who survive longer require intense medical management and nearly uninterrupted support, including permanent ventilation, brace with head support and feeding tubes. The disease is driven by mutations in multiple genes including MTM1, DNM2 and BIN1 and Dynacure scientists have discovered a link between an increase in DNM2 protein and the direct cause of the disease 4. The three classical forms of CNM are X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLCNM), autosomal dominant CNM (ADCNM), and autosomal recessive CNM (ARCNM), which are all associated with poor prognosis. Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies affect an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 patients in the European Union, United States, Japan and Australia1.

About DYN101

DYN101, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide product candidate using Ionis Pharmaceuticals' proprietary antisense technology, is designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 (DNM2) for the treatment of CNM. Preclinical studies have shown that DYN101 has the potential to be disease modifying in CNM, with preclinical activity observed in animal models of XLCNM and ADCNM 2,3 . Prevention and reversion of the disease was observed with a dose-dependent improvement in whole body strength and mice survival. The development plan for DYN101 was designed to be broad and it is the only known program investigating a treatment for the majority of CNM patients, comprised of those who have XLCNM or ADCNM. DYN101 is currently under clinical investigation in several European countries. DYN101 has been granted Orphan Drug designations by the FDA and EMA and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA.

About Dynacure

Dynacure is a clinical-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases who have limited or no treatment options. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense product candidate designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 protein for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies, in strategic collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is also building a complementary research portfolio targeting other rare disorders, including its DYN201 program for the treatment of Hereditary Spastic Paraplegias (caused by mutations in the SPG11 gene).

Dynacure is headquartered in Strasbourg, France with a corporate office in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

For more information, please visit www.dynacure.com .

