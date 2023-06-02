Dynadot Announces Company Rebrand

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynadot, an ICANN-accredited privately held domain registrar, unveiled a new look through a channel-wide rebrand, bringing in a new chapter in its evolution.

With over 20 years in the domain name space, Dynadot has strived for being at the forefront of domain affordability and innovation in domain management. Now, nearing 5 million domains under management and over 100,000 customers internationally, the company determined it was time to narrow its focus by reflecting on their core values and audience, resulting in a new direction for both design and messaging.

"Dynadot is now a top ten registrar worldwide." said Todd Han, Chief Executive Officer at Dynadot. "Our previous design had served us well and gotten us to where we are today. However, we wanted to upgrade our website design and messaging to position ourselves for future growth."

As Dynadot has expanded its web tools and services, its dedicated customers of domain investors made its many advantages apparent, which naturally determined the direction of development and improvements. This rebrand marks a shift, connecting the brand's presentation with their core values of affordability, intuitive in-house built tools, and expert support that's defined its success.

This rebrand initiative also comes as a response to the company's commitment to continuously improve and stay ahead in the ever-evolving domain space. It aims to provide a modern look and feel that represents its dedication to delivering accessible domain registration services and tools to help investors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs alike. Discussing the new look, Todd stated: "I believe that the new design better conveys the excellence of our technology, the stability of our finances, the dedication to our customers, and innovation of our team."

As Dynadot continues to expand its domain registration, management, and aftermarket offerings, the rebrand messaging and identity will be at the center, ensuring that customers understand the values that elevate the brand to provide a transparent, unique domain experience.

Dynadot is a domain registrar committed to providing affordable and innovative solutions that help businesses establish their online presence and assist domain investors develop their domain portfolios.

