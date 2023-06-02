Dynadot Announces Company Rebrand

News provided by

Dynadot

02 Jun, 2023, 15:06 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynadot, an ICANN-accredited privately held domain registrar, unveiled a new look through a channel-wide rebrand, bringing in a new chapter in its evolution.

With over 20 years in the domain name space, Dynadot has strived for being at the forefront of domain affordability and innovation in domain management. Now, nearing 5 million domains under management and over 100,000 customers internationally, the company determined it was time to narrow its focus by reflecting on their core values and audience, resulting in a new direction for both design and messaging.

"Dynadot is now a top ten registrar worldwide." said Todd Han, Chief Executive Officer at Dynadot. "Our previous design had served us well and gotten us to where we are today. However, we wanted to upgrade our website design and messaging to position ourselves for future growth."

As Dynadot has expanded its web tools and services, its dedicated customers of domain investors made its many advantages apparent, which naturally determined the direction of development and improvements. This rebrand marks a shift, connecting the brand's presentation with their core values of affordability, intuitive in-house built tools, and expert support that's defined its success.

This rebrand initiative also comes as a response to the company's commitment to continuously improve and stay ahead in the ever-evolving domain space. It aims to provide a modern look and feel that represents its dedication to delivering accessible domain registration services and tools to help investors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs alike. Discussing the new look, Todd stated: "I believe that the new design better conveys the excellence of our technology, the stability of our finances, the dedication to our customers, and innovation of our team."

As Dynadot continues to expand its domain registration, management, and aftermarket offerings, the rebrand messaging and identity will be at the center, ensuring that customers understand the values that elevate the brand to provide a transparent, unique domain experience.

About Dynadot
Dynadot is a domain registrar committed to providing affordable and innovative solutions that help businesses establish their online presence and assist domain investors develop their domain portfolios. Built by a team of experts dedicated to delivering powerful domain management tools, diverse domain aftermarket listings, and website creation & emailing services, Dynadot provides domain owners with a wide suite of domain resources with both intuitive UIs and low-pricing at the forefront.

SOURCE Dynadot

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.