Dynamic Access Acquires I.V. Nurse Consultants in Seattle

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC (Dynamic), a leading provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced the acquisition of I.V. Nurse Consultants, Inc. (IVNC) based in Seattle, Washington. IVNC has been providing expert services to healthcare facilities in Seattle and surrounding areas since 1996 under the direction of its founder and owner, Susanne Doppke.

"Combining services with Dynamic is the culmination of more than 25 years of providing vascular access services," commented Doppke. "We are excited to join forces and invest in reaching out to new clients and their patients in this region of the country."

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic, commented that "IVNC has a long tradition of clinical excellence and dedication to a strong culture of putting patients first. We genuinely welcome the clients, nurses and staff of IVNC to our Dynamic family."

Harris further remarked, "Expanding westward is a natural part of our continued growth as we become the national platform for vascular access." Dynamic now provides services in 24 States at thousands of healthcare facilities. More patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from Dynamic than from any other outsourced provider in the nation. RiverGlade Capital became the primary investor in Dynamic in 2021.

About Dynamic Access

Dynamic, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. The Joint Commission first accredited Dynamic more than a decade ago and has awarded Dynamic its Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit www.dynamicaccess.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

