Dynamic Access Acquires PICC Stat in Minnesota

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC announced today the acquisition of PICC Stat, a respected, family-owned vascular access provider based in Minneapolis and recognized for its commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.

PICC Stat built a strong reputation through years of dependable service and strong support for the healthcare facilities it supported. Passed from father to son a few years ago, the organization's family legacy reflects a deep commitment to clinicians, patients and community-based care. Dynamic is proud to continue that legacy as PICC Stat joins the organization.

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic Access, commented that "PICC Stat's clinicians impressed us. Bringing their expertise and dedication into our organization will help us provide high quality vascular access solutions across Minnesota." Minnesota is a new market for Dynamic Access.

What This Means Going Forward

Healthcare facilities previously served by PICC Stat can expect continuity of care with no disruption in service. Through this transition, Dynamic Access brings additional clinical, operational, and technology resources while maintaining the same focus on patient safety, accountability, and quality outcomes.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dynamic Access is a leading on-demand provider of vascular access services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for healthcare organizations while improving patient outcomes. Dynamic Access has been Accredited by The Joint Commission for more than a decade with its Gold Seal of Approval. RiverGlade Capital is the primary investor in Dynamic Access.

RiverGlade Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses. RiverGlade partners with companies that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit riverglade.com.

