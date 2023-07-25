Dynamic Access Acquires Priority PICC Solutions in Chicago

News provided by

Dynamic Access, LLC

25 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC (Dynamic), a leading provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced the acquisition of Priority PICC Solutions, LLC (Priority) based in Chicago, Illinois.  Priority has been providing expert services to healthcare facilities in Chicago and surrounding areas since 2008 under the direction of its founders and owners, Mary Santiago and Dr. Julio Santiago.

"We are excited to combine with Dynamic Access," commented Dr. Santiago. "After over 15 years of service in the Chicagoland area, this transaction will provide our clients and nurses with the best opportunities in this ever-changing healthcare environment."

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic, commented that "Priority has a reputation of upholding clinical excellence and is led by an outstanding clinician, Mary Santiago, who will continue to provide leadership to the Dynamic team in the region. We genuinely welcome the clients and nurses of Priority to our Dynamic family."

Harris further commented, "Strengthening Dynamic's presence in the Midwest aligns with our goal of continued growth throughout the area as we become the national platform for vascular access." Dynamic provides services in 24 States at thousands of healthcare facilities.  More patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from Dynamic than from any other outsourced provider in the nation.  RiverGlade Capital became the primary investor in Dynamic in 2021.

About Dynamic Access
Dynamic, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes.  The Joint Commission first accredited Dynamic more than a decade ago and has awarded Dynamic its Gold Seal of Approval.  For more information, visit www.dynamicaccess.com

About RiverGlade Capital
RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

SOURCE Dynamic Access, LLC

Also from this source

Dynamic Access Acquires I.V. Nurse Consultants in Seattle

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.