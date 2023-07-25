Dynamic Access Acquires Priority PICC Solutions in Chicago

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC (Dynamic), a leading provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced the acquisition of Priority PICC Solutions, LLC (Priority) based in Chicago, Illinois. Priority has been providing expert services to healthcare facilities in Chicago and surrounding areas since 2008 under the direction of its founders and owners, Mary Santiago and Dr. Julio Santiago.

"We are excited to combine with Dynamic Access," commented Dr. Santiago. "After over 15 years of service in the Chicagoland area, this transaction will provide our clients and nurses with the best opportunities in this ever-changing healthcare environment."

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic, commented that "Priority has a reputation of upholding clinical excellence and is led by an outstanding clinician, Mary Santiago, who will continue to provide leadership to the Dynamic team in the region. We genuinely welcome the clients and nurses of Priority to our Dynamic family."

Harris further commented, "Strengthening Dynamic's presence in the Midwest aligns with our goal of continued growth throughout the area as we become the national platform for vascular access." Dynamic provides services in 24 States at thousands of healthcare facilities. More patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from Dynamic than from any other outsourced provider in the nation. RiverGlade Capital became the primary investor in Dynamic in 2021.

About Dynamic Access

Dynamic, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. The Joint Commission first accredited Dynamic more than a decade ago and has awarded Dynamic its Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit www.dynamicaccess.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

