Dynamic Access Launches Dynamic Infusion, a Specialty Home Infusion Nursing Provider

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC (Dynamic Access), a leading provider of vascular access solutions, has announced the launch of a new affiliate brand, Dynamic Infusion, which will provide home infusion nursing services for patients with chronic conditions such as autoimmune disorders, hemophilia, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and more.

The Dynamic Infusion brand will support the operations of two legacy companies, each with more than a decade of experience delivering home infusion nursing services to patients throughout the Northeast: Infusion Ventures in New England, and NursePro in the Mid-Atlantic. The organization collectively will have partnerships with 35+ specialty pharmacies and will visit patients in their homes more than 10,000 times a year across 9 states. Peter Harris, CEO of Dynamic Access will also serve as CEO of Dynamic Infusion.

"We are excited to bring together the talent and tools from strong and experienced companies in this space," Harris said. "The recent addition of NursePro expands our portfolio of specialty nursing solutions, expands our geographical footprint, and expands the number of lives we serve with life-changing care."

Dynamic Infusion is moving forward with the experienced local leadership of its organizations and has invested in new talent to reinforce the strength of its pharmacy partnerships, management services and other operations.

­About Dynamic Infusion

Dynamic Infusion partners with specialty pharmacies to deliver infusion therapies to patients beyond the hospital environment. Our specially trained infusion nurses administer high-risk intravenous medications to chronically ill patients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality services that meet the needs of both the patient and their family. Dynamic Infusion has been awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation for demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. Dynamic Infusion operates in New England under its corporate name, Infusion Ventures, Inc. Dynamic Infusion is an affiliate brand of Dynamic Access and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Dynamic Infusion also is providing operational services to Critical Health Care Registered Nursing Services P.C. in New York pursuant to an Interim Consultative Services Agreement. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

SOURCE Dynamic Access, LLC