DYNAMIC ALPHA MACRO FUND SURPASSES $100 MILLION AUM

Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund's innovative structure and approach are being well received

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG), sub-adviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund (DYMIX), announces that the fund has reached $100 million in assets as of July 3, 2024, less than a full year of operation.

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) is an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) to financial advisors, helping them to build and maintain differentiated portfolios seeking to maximize returns, while minimizing downside risk. "Through our innovative Multi-Dimensional Asset Allocation solutions, we strive to improve on traditional asset allocation by incorporating not just different asset classes but also different approaches and disciplines," said Brad Barrie, CEO and Co-Founder. "I've often said, the world doesn't need another large cap core equity fund, there are plenty of good ones already! We launched DYMIX to offer advisors and retail investors access to this innovative, institutional & multi-dimensional strategy."

DYMIX seeks capital appreciation through multiple drivers of return: stock appreciation and dividends, global macro long/short futures strategy with access to over 40 diverse markets, cash yield associated with the futures collateral, and most distinctly "Dynamic Alpha" created through the rebalancing of the non-correlated returns. This diverse approach helps to follow DWG's philosophy around "Preparation over Prediction" and pursuing an "All Weather" approach.

"We are incredibly appreciative and humbled by the trust advisors & investors have placed in us, as demonstrated by hitting this milestone in such a short period of time" says Barrie. He added that "Although this strategy is newly packaged as a mutual fund to make it highly accessible for advisors & investors, the underlying global macro strategy has been trading for nearly a decade, delivering non-correlated returns through varying market conditions."

"We are proud to have partnered with and support DWG on the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund. We believed their distinctive approach would resonate well with advisors, and this milestone has confirmed that." said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred, adviser to the fund.

For more information about the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund, visit www.DynamicAlphaFunds.com and www.AdvisorsPreferred.com.

About Dynamic Wealth Group LLC

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG; www.DynamicWG.com) is an asset manager that believes the psychology of investing is one of the most important things to making money in the market long-term. Part of that psychology is having a smoother investment experience. That's how DWG designs portfolios. The thinking is not about trying to have quick hits but to have a long-term successful strategy for management. DWG serves as subadviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) provides comprehensive services to investment advisory firms seeking to create and distribute mutual funds and ETF's. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds and ETF's, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred serves as adviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund and 19 other mutual funds in the Advisors Preferred Trust.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Other risks may include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Futures Risk, ETF Risk, Market Risk, No History of Operations Risk, Short Position Risk, Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk, Taxation Risk, Turnover Risk, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Risk. For additional details regarding these risk, the Fund's prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives. Ceros does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

