Dynamic City Capital Acquires AC Hotel by Marriott® Seattle Bellevue/Downtown

"We are excited to enter the Pacific Northwest, especially the Seattle Bellevue area, which we believe is a market that has an important mix of both business and tourism. The AC Hotel by Marriott, is an exceptional hotel for this market. The combination of this brand and this market aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring high-quality, premium hotels in the best markets in the country," stated Ryan Phelps, DCC's chief investment officer.

The AC Hotel Seattle Bellevue is DCC's fourth acquisition in 2021. In January, DCC acquired two San Diego/Bayside Hilton properties (the Hilton Garden Inn and the Homewood Suites by Hilton). In June, DCC acquired the Element by Westin's® Element Anaheim Resort Convention Center with 174 rooms.

AC Hotel by Marriott® participates in Marriott Internationals' award-winning travel program representing 30 hotel brands, vacation home rentals, and all-inclusive resorts. For more information, visit MariottBonvoy.com.

For more information about the AC Hotel by Marriott® Seattle Bellevue/Downtown or to make a reservation, please call (425) 625-2450 or visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/seaar-ac-hotel-seattle-bellevue-downtown/.

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the Company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

SOURCE Dynamic City Capital