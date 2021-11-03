Dynamic City Capital Acquires Dual-Branded Florida Hotels

"We are pleased to add these quality Marriott properties to our portfolio. The brands, market, and location are an exceptional fit for our portfolio," commented Cory Turner, DCC's Co-Managing Partner. "Our team continues to work hard to identify best-in-class hotels in prime markets throughout the country. As a result, we were happy to find and acquire this remarkable property," concluded Turner.

The seven-story, dual-branded hotel features studio, one, and two-bedroom suites, a sundeck, an outdoor pool, and 7,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, and a to-be-built 21-slip Marina. In addition, the ideally located hotel is within short walking distance from one of the highest-rated beaches in the U.S. and the Clearwater Beach downtown area. To book a room, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpayr-residence-inn-clearwater-beach/.

DCC has now completed six hotel transactions this year. In July, DCC completed the acquisition of the AC Hotel by Marriott Seattle Bellevue. Other 2021 acquisitions include the Element by Westin's® Element Anaheim Resort Convention Center and two San Diego/Bayside Hilton properties (the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton).

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the Company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

