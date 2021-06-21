Dynamic City Capital Acquires Element by Westin® in Anaheim, California

"The acquisition of the Anaheim Element is exceptionally well aligned with our strategy of acquiring high-quality, branded hotels in core markets. We are thrilled to add a world-class hotel within walking distance to the premier theme park on the planet," stated Joel Sybrowsky, DCC's co-managing partner. "Consistent with the design of the Element by Westin brand, this hotel is eco-friendly with generous natural lighting, cleaner air, and a sustainable design. We could not be more pleased with the quality of the brand, the building, and the location."

The Anaheim Element is DCC's third hotel acquisition this year for a total of 538 hotel rooms in the first half of 2021

The Anaheim Element is DCC's third hotel acquisition this year. With the purchase of the two Hilton-branded San Diego Bayside hotels this last January, DCC has acquired a total of 538 hotel rooms in the first half of 2021. "We are extremely fortunate to add three quality acquisitions to our investment portfolio. 2020 was a historically difficult year in our industry. The fact we are seeing portfolio growth the first six months of this year speaks to our teams' performance and the trust and confidence of our investors," concluded Sybrowsky.

With less than a 10-minute walk to the main gate of Disneyland Resort®, the Anaheim Element is centrally located near Downtown Disney®, the Anaheim Convention Center, Knotts Berry Farm, and Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The five-story hotel features 174 suites with in-room kitchens, efficient workspaces with large desks, spa-inspired bathrooms, and family-friendly Kid's Suites offering large rooms, full kitchens, and bunk beds.

Element by Westin is a Marriott® brand and participates in Marriott Internationals' award-winning travel program representing 30 hotel brands, vacation home rentals, and all-inclusive resorts. For more information, visit MariottBonvoy.com.

For more information on the Element Anaheim Resort Convention Center or to make reservations, please call 714-326-7800 or visit www.marriott.com/snael.

About Element by Westin®

With more than 60 extended stay hotels across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, Element Hotels is designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road. For more information, visit www.elementhotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram . Element is proud to participate in the award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy. With loyalty at its core, Marriott Bonvoy connects 30 extraordinary brands, and provides members experiences which they can book directly through Marriott International, making exploring the world more rewarding and memorable than ever before. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com .

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

