Dynamic City Capital Acquires Two Downtown San Diego Hotels

The Hilton Garden Inn, San Diego Downtown/Bayside, has 204 premium guest rooms with a full-service restaurant and bar. The Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside offers 160 large private suites, all with fully equipped kitchens. DCC has selected Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group to operate the hotels.

Both hotels participate in the Hilton Honors award-winning loyalty program representing more than 6,300 properties across 18 Hilton brands. For reservations, please go to www.hilton.com.

About DCC:

DCC is a privately-held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

