Dynamic Communities Joins Forces with eXtreme, LLC

"We're excited to streamline our user and partner educational offerings, and deliver a comprehensive portfolio of virtual and in-person events around the globe for the entire Microsoft Business Applications community," said Janet Lampert, President and CEO of Dynamic Communities. "For years, both organizations have been facilitating valuable, community-led opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and education, and we look forward to expanding the value of those offerings through the unification of the global community. Our groups have also provided valuable lines of communication between Microsoft and the user and partner community, and our joint efforts will help us amplify that important bi-directional communication channel."

Christy Spokely, co-founder and CEO of eXtreme and Vice President of Partner Strategy at Dynamic Communities, said, "This merger presents an especially outstanding opportunity for the partner and sponsor community. With a coordinated event calendar, sponsors will be able to develop an annual plan that encompasses their own learning plus opportunities to connect with Microsoft and the user community. Additionally, we're eagerly working to enhance and expand the partner readiness programs that we offer year-round."

Dynamic Communities creates technology-centric communities to exchange ideas on how to best maximize industry knowledge through community-produced education, enriched networking, and conferences attendance. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL, with offices in Fargo, ND, and London, England.

eXtreme, LLC, headquartered in Fargo, ND, focuses on improving partner best practices and readiness and has been hosting global events for the Microsoft Business Applications partner community for the last 8 years.

