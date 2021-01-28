Dynamic Communities Launches Decision Acceleration Community: A Content & Event Platform to Propel the Quality & Velocity of Business Technology Decision Making

The DAC platform delivers content, video and events to help enterprise organizations grow ROI and reduce CAPEX in hours. Tweet this

"There may not be a more challenging and appropriate time in modern American history where Plato's proverb, Necessity is the mother of invention, could be timelier," said John Siefert, Dynamic Communities CEO. "Our motivation to reimagine the potential of Dynamic Communities with the Decision Acceleration Community is simple; heed the call for access to intelligence with a different, not just better, approach. Our mission is to propel the quality and velocity of business-technology decision making. With an incredible development team led by CTO Steve Arend, we will continue to enhance the platform over the coming months, but today we start helping hundreds of thousands of businesses grow ROI and reduce CAPEX spend by making quality business decisions in hours and days instead of months and years."

With incredible roots in the Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform community, Dynamic Communities introduces DAC as this space is experiencing monumental shifts based on the impact of cloud migration, new automation systems, enhanced customer experience platforms, analytics, reporting, tax law changes and much more that businesses must make decisions on. With the ability for everyone in the business technology community to have their own profile page, publish or link share content and engage in discussions, DAC is built to serve as an everyday resource and a point in time event platform to bring like-minded professionals together around macro and micro themes impacting the market, their business and their jobs. Dynamic Communities will continue to support the strategy and direction of Microsoft as the traditional user base evolves to cloud-based customers or retains their on-premise systems.

To celebrate the launch, Dynamic Communities is hosting an inaugural digital event from 11am EST to 2pm EST Thursday, January 28th, featuring tech icon Bob Evans, creator of Cloud Wars, for a " Digital Acceleration Binge ." The event will feature a series of short form "to the point" case study videos, threaded chats with speakers, and the ability for attendees to request discovery calls and live demos from sponsors, all in the DAC platform.

" Digital Acceleration Binge " will be available on demand for the community, searchers and guests to binge on at their convenience.

"The Decision Acceleration Community offers businesses a unique opportunity that is exceptionally important, because it eliminates the potential of an organization getting stuck in the analysis stage of making any key transformation decisions," said Digital Acceleration Binge day sponsor Brianne van Reenen, Director of Marketing for Njevity and their PowerGP Online product. "Instead, that organization's team can seek solutions in a single, informational, and community supported format ensuring their business problems will be solved by proven tools already used by thousands. Within hours, they can be on a path that drives the key initiatives and goals forward."

DAC Platform Technology

The DAC Platform integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Real Data, Machine Learning (ML), Automation, and Human Intelligence IQ-based decisions.

Purpose + Personalization + Perspective = Decision Acceleration

Features and Benefits:

Optimal Aggregation

As each user enters the DAC ecosystem as a guest, they are invited to personalize their digital feed of content to maximize content purpose priorities for extreme efficiency. The process puts the user in charge of choosing topics that are curated via the DAC personalization algorithm. This optimizes content based on thematic category, context of the content, products & platforms, channels and finally by vertical market. Once the user personalizes their feed, they have their own public and private profile page with the ability to publish content, share links, save content to their bookshelf, follow other users, ask questions, and more.

Filtered Content

As digital transformation becomes digital acceleration and eventually digital business, decision making demands a peer perspective that aligns strategic goals and priorities with technology and systems.

The DAC content filter prioritizes user content according to the business, process and customer value enabled by the solutions powering the future of work.

The DAC 'real world' content network delivers first person perspective with each post and clearly defines the content's purpose to inform, influence or accelerate the decision-making process.

Automated Content Refresh

Upon set-up completion the DAC refresh algorithm updates data and content sources for each user feed up to five times daily.

DAC Peer Perspective

Peer perspective accelerates any decision-making process. DAC enables interaction and communication through the ability to discuss, debate and define potential technology solutions that meet business, process and customer needs and requirements. From local like-minded groups that can meet digitally or in-person, to asking questions that reach people with specific domain expertise, DAC has designed and optimized its system to quickly and efficiently organize the process and time to connect with ecosystem peers that have measurable success.

Peer Perspective gives you the choices to:

Organize and schedule meetings

Invite members to join meetings

Host virtual meetings via a supplied Zoom license

Chat with members

Post and share content

"HighRadius and Decision Acceleration Community share the same foundational focus of putting users in charge and empowering companies through digital transformation. We're excited to join the community platform to support mid-market businesses in applying AI-enabled digital technologies to finance processes in ways that will create more efficiencies, insights, and value over the long term. Through our partnership, we hope to empower financial leaders to become critical drivers in a rapidly changing financial services landscape by digitizing their order to cash process with our RadiusOne A/R advanced automation solution."

Alex Vértiz, VP of Strategic Partnerships HighRadius.

Buyer Seller Connection

Independent Software Vendors and platform providers serving the business technology market have been met with complexity in how they develop lead generation into their marketing and sales funnel due to new regulatory compliance issues around privacy. DAC provides a series of activity triggers that enable a buyer-seller connection throughout the year. Open mutual interest based communication, networking, collaboration and source information sharing to foster the decision making within the DAC ecosystem also creates natural organic positive buyer seller connections.

Dynamics Ecosystem

The Decision Acceleration Community has benefited through Dynamic Communities' 16 years of exceptional knowledge and event interaction with the Microsoft ecosystem, DAC will continue to serve this audience as it evolves beyond the hundreds of thousands of users currently served through Dynamic Communities (DC) global user groups. DAC welcomes DC's online forum audience, end-users and partners from thousands of diverse organizations representing 35 countries spanning 30 industries.

The Dynamics Ecosystem within DAC:

The ecosystem serves $25M-$10B businesses (SMB to enterprise).

Our ecosystem enables and encourages dynamic interactions between people. Industries, roles, functions and interests include:

Primary industries: Manufacturing/Distribution, Finance, Retail, Legal, Healthcare, Public Sector, NFP, and more.

Primary Title/Role: CFO, CIO, CTO, Technology/IT/Finance VP, Director, Manager, Systems Admin, CRM Admin, Developer, Supply Chain, Warehouse, and BI.

Emerging Title/Role: VP, Director, Manager, Admin: Cloud, Apps, Automation, Security/Privacy, Compliance, Social, Marketing, and UI/X.

Functions: Managing technology to meet business needs, fixing tech problems, managing legacy systems, digital transformation, migrating to cloud, automating manual systems, integrating CRM, financial data reporting, AP, AR, BI tools and analytics, endpoint security, and data compliance.

"COVID-19 was a wake-up call for Solver," said Tad Remington, Chief Commercial Officer for Solver. "Traditionally customers discovered how Solver could help them innovate at conferences and we realized in the Spring of 2020 the outlook did not look good for Fall in-person conferences. Therefore, Solver increased dramatically its focus on search engine optimization (SEO), but was still lacking a way to reach out to our target audience - Microsoft Dynamics customers. When we learned Dynamic Communities, with the largest Microsoft Dynamics and Power BI user group community, was launching an innovative platform for customers to discover new innovations and solutions, Solver was all-in to be part of the Decision Acceleration Community (DAC)."

Decision Making and Decision Acceleration

Decision making Is the act or process of deciding something, especially with a group of people. It is the process of making choices by identifying a decision. The critical core of decision making, and Decision acceleration is the gathering of information, assessing alternative resolutions and making your decisions in weeks versus months and years. DAC is designed to help you drive the quality and velocity of this process through Purpose, Personalization and Perspective. This will help you make deliberate, thoughtful decisions by organizing the most relevant information, defining options and choices with the perspective from thousands of highly successful ecosystem collaborators in digital acceleration and business growth. In 2021 and beyond, time to market is everything.

About Decision Acceleration Community

Decision Acceleration Community (DAC) the pioneer in Decision Acceleration platform solutions for accelerating digital transformation, knowledge, and business growth, has been developed from the ground up by Dynamic Communities.

Our mission is to drive the quality and velocity of business technology decision making through human and artificial intelligence. DAC will personalize feeds of purpose defined content to inform, influence and accelerate a decision with peer perspective from people managing technology in business.

Created around the Microsoft ecosystem, DAC will continue to serve this very important audience as it evolves beyond the hundreds of thousands of users currently served through Dynamic Communities (DC) global user groups. DAC welcomes DC's online forum audience, end-users and partners from thousands of diverse organizations representing 35 countries spanning 30 industries.

Small and midsize businesses to large enterprises will benefit by learning how to grow ROI and reduce CAPEX spend by making quality business decisions in hours versus months and years.

