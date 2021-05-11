Dynamic Computer Corporation Changes Brand Name; Will Operate as Dynamic Technology Solutions(SM)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Computer Corporation (Dynamic) announced today that the company will operate under the trade name Dynamic Technology SolutionsSM, effective immediately. The company has also changed its domain address to www.DynamicTech.Solutions from www.dccit.com.

Farida Ali is CEO and President of Dynamic Technology Solutions. She has more than 25 years of experience building and transforming Dynamic to be uniquely positioned as an expert technology solution provider in highly regulated industries.Farida oversees Dynamic's delivery of customized digital hardware and software solutions to ensure clients have the exact digital components needed-precisely when and where they need them.

Announcing the brand transition, Dynamic's CEO and President, Farida Ali, said that, "Forty years ago, when the company began in a small retail location selling Apple computers to individuals, the Dynamic Computer Corporation name made sense. But we've been providing a broad range of complex technology services to large enterprise businesses for many years; so we were long overdue for a company name that more accurately reflects the nature of our business."

Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuring and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, including Medical Device and Aerospace & Defense manufacturing companies. The company delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent and controlled.

Commenting on the launch of its refreshed logo and website to support Dynamic's re-branding, Ms. Ali noted, "Admittedly, the nature of our business is complex, and it's not easy to explain in a single-sentence elevator pitch. We've done our best on the new website to simplify the explanation of what we do, why we do it, and how companies seeking reliable, integrated user-ready technology solutions can benefit from working with us."

About Dynamic Technology SolutionsSM

Established in 1979, Dynamic develops and manages solutions that address technology component requirements – most often involving complex specifications – connected to or embedded in products, platforms, and applications. Dynamic has a track record of providing high-value, quality-focused services across the entire product value chain. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and on maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

