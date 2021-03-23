Dynamic Computer Corporation Introduces Scoring Methodology That Calculates and Ranks Supply Chain Risk Exposure

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Computer Corporation (DCC) announced today the introduction of its Dynamic Supply Chain Risk ScoringSM methodology, a proprietary risk management process that identifies potential supply chain risks and delivers best-practice mitigation solutions based on scoring results.

Tailored to customer needs, Dynamic Supply Chain Risk ScoringSM provides comprehensive insights into the strengths and weaknesses of any technology supply chain; empowering objective, actionable insights and objective decision-making. The new scoring process has already been successfully tested at a number of large, well-known companies.

In announcing its formal launch, Dynamic's CEO and President, Farida Ali, noted that, "Our supply chain risk scoring is based on the company's 40 years of experience in helping companies to optimize their product supply and meet their customers' needs. Supply chain stability is essential to achieve internal peace of mind and customer confidence; and our scoring process delivers both of those outcomes."

Dynamic Supply Chain Risk ScoringSM is based on rigorous process involving:

In-depth analysis of the Bill of Materials (BOM) and the supply chains associated with each material;

Evaluation of 5 major risk categories, based on Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FEMA);

Identification of any weaknesses and vulnerabilities, and assignment of Risk Priority Numbers (RPNs) to each of the 5 risk categories;

A comprehensive written assessment of the risk scoring, enabling clients to proactively mitigate potential risks to their technology supply chain.

Dynamic's scoring process is particularly helpful for companies in complex, highly regulated industries, such as medical device, aerospace and defense. Companies in those industries that have been involved in the initial testing reported that the Dynamic Supply Chain Risk ScoringSM has "addressed an unmet need" in supply chain risk management.

Additional information on Dynamic Supply Chain Risk ScoringSM, and a related Self-Diagnostic tool that enables companies to compare their current risk management capabilities against industry best practices, are both available, on a complimentary basis, at https://www.dccit.com/supply-chain-risk-assessment

About Dynamic Computer Corporation:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuring and obsolescence transitions for electronic technologies within highly regulated industries. Dynamic delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent and controlled. For additional information, visit www.dccit.com

