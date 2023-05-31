Dynamic Construction Group, LLC Named a Prime Contractor for $75B Department of Health and Human Services Contract to Construct and Maintain Care Facilities for Refugees

News provided by

Dynamic Group

31 May, 2023, 08:45 ET

BATON ROUGE, La., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Construction Group, LLC (Dynamic) today announced it has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children & Families (ACF), Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Dynamic will provide facility management and wraparound services for Influx Care Facilities to safely house and care for unaccompanied children in the care of ORR.

Continue Reading

This multiple-award $75 billion contract will provide a full spectrum of care facilities and related support services throughout the continental U.S., including campuses, youth care, education, supervision, and associated solutions necessary to ensure the refugees' health and welfare as they await placement with an appropriate sponsor. The contract base period is five years with a five-year option period.

"The Dynamic team of experts employs best practices honed throughout decades of experience successfully delivering similar facilities serving vulnerable populations, " said Josh McCoy, CEO and founder of Dynamic. "We recognize our crucial role in providing children a secure, safe, and nurturing environment. Demonstrating respect, sensitivity and empathy in every encounter is vital to effectively support the program's mission and instill a sense of security and resiliency in the young people we have been entrusted to serve."

About Dynamic Construction Group, LLC
Dynamic Construction Group, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an industry leader in successfully delivering complex federal projects with over 20 years of experience responding to large-scale events, providing wide-ranging services, including emergency facilities, wraparound services, disaster housing missions, food services, facility management, building construction, and civil construction. Dynamic's recent federal projects include construction management projects funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), disaster housing missions for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and emergency construction services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Visit our website at www.dynamicgrp.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dynamic Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.