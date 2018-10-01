Dynamic Edge Consulting Awarded Campaign Cup for Sales Excellence

Based on results measured against other companies across the country competing on the same campaign, Dynamic Edge Consulting achieved top sales and quality metrics, earning the coveted award. With President Azeem Ghoury at the helm, the firm has rapidly gained a reputation for providing outstanding service and consistent results.

Ghoury commended the collaboration and commitment of his entire team in reacting to the news: "I am proud of the consistency we are developing as we strive to achieve top results on behalf of the client. I'm excited for us to maintain and build on this excellence for years to come."

Dynamic Edge Consulting promotes an atmosphere of personal growth and professional development while emphasizing relationship-building and goal setting for professional achievements. Through personalized interaction, the firm forges longstanding, productive partnerships.

"Our team continues to outperform the competition, and I'm very proud to accept this award as recognition of the team's outstanding work ethic, ability to collaborate, and unwavering commitment to excellence," Ghoury said. "We love to exceed the expectations of our clients and we are already hard at work to earn this award next quarter."

The company is active philanthropically, supporting charitable causes such as Operation Smile and Operation Christmas Child.

Follow the Dynamic Edge Consulting team on Instagram and Twitter.

About Dynamic Edge Consulting

Dynamic Edge Consulting, headquartered in Carson, California, is an outsourced direct sales and marketing company that serves businesses in multiple industries. Formed in 2013, the company specializes in achieving cost-effective results with efficiency and integrity. For more information, call 562-425-2400 or go to https://www.dynamicedgeconsultinginc.com/.

Contact: Azeem Ghoury

562-425-2400

SOURCE Dynamic Edge Consulting

Related Links

http://www.dynamicedgeconsultinginc.com

