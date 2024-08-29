Dynamic Energy and Cooper-Booth Wholesale Complete Onsite Solar Project, Driving Energy Savings and Corporate Sustainability Goals

The 907 kW Project is Expected to Generate 1.17 Gigawatt-Hours of Clean Energy Annually While Curtailing Rising Utility Costs

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy, a leader in distributed clean energy solutions, has completed a 907 kW commercial rooftop solar project with Cooper-Booth Wholesale Co., a full-service distributor for convenience store merchandise in the Mid-Atlantic. Situated on 61,000 square feet of industrial rooftop located at the company's Mountville, Pennsylvania warehouse and headquarters, the project will offset Cooper-Booth's rising energy costs while driving the company's green energy initiatives.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1.17 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, offsetting 817 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 950 acres of US forest in one year. The solar installation includes 1,680 solar modules.

"Working with Dynamic Energy has been a great experience," said Barry Margolis, president of Cooper-Booth Wholesale Company. "Choosing to go solar was an easy decision, given the significant energy savings and the positive impact on our sustainability goals. This project aligns with our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint while also making a sound financial investment."

With headquarters in Pennsylvania, Dynamic Energy has extensive experience developing and constructing clean energy solutions in the Mid-Atlantic and across the United States. Dynamic developed, designed, and constructed the Cooper-Booth project to maximize state and federal solar incentives. As the developer-partner, Dynamic collaborated with the local utility and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) to manage the complexities of interconnection, permitting, and installation.

"Dynamic is honored to partner with Cooper-Booth to support its energy needs and sustainability objectives," said Oliver Davis, President of Dynamic Energy. "In addition to being a smart capital investment, this project will reduce grid congestion and deliver a cost-effective way to cut corporate emissions. Lastly, collaborating with Cooper-Booth underscores Dynamic's mission to distribute energy and generate change."

About Dynamic Energy

Founded in 2007, Dynamic Energy is a full-service developer and EPC focused on commercial and community solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects across the U.S. With perspective, skill, and tenacity, we guide our partners into the next generation of clean energy. We have built more than 200 megawatts of solar with $350 million in asset value and have a development pipeline totaling more than 950 MW. Our mission is to create impactful distributed generation projects that decarbonize the grid and bring more clean, affordable energy to the communities where it is used.

About Cooper-Booth

Cooper-Booth Wholesale Company has been in the wholesale distribution business since 1865 when the Booth Tobacco Company was incorporated in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company continued to grow with the acquisition of Cooper Tobacco and a number of other distributors over the years. Family owned and operated for three generations, our longevity has been made possible by providing our customers with the best service and value available. Today, CBW is a full-line, full-service wholesale distributor serving retailers in the Mid-Atlantic region and is recognized as one of the Top 20 leading convenience store wholesalers in the country.

For more information about Dynamic Energy, visit dynamicenergy.com. For more information about Cooper-Booth, visit cooperbooth.com.

SOURCE Dynamic Energy