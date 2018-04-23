Dynamic Energy Announces Klear Vu's Commitment to Solar Generation

WAYNE, Pa., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear Vu Corporation, a Massachusetts (MA) company and the leading manufacturer of chair pads and rocker sets in the US, recently invested in solar energy. The new 243 kW system will supply over 35% of Klear Vu's annual electricity consumption.

By partnering with Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC (Dynamic Energy), a full-service solar energy solutions provider, the system is expected to provide Klear Vu with over $320,000 in after-tax value over the life of the panels.

Klear Vu's rooftop solar array in Fall River, MA.

"Klear Vu's solar installation represents a significant investment in improving the environment while also saving money on electricity costs," said Ben Cooper, President.

The solar array will generate over 300,000 kWh of energy in its first year, enough to offset approximately 233 metric tons (492,215 pounds) of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 43 cars from Massachusetts roads, or the amount of carbon sequestered by 263 acres of U.S. forest each year. The solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs) generated by the system are being sold into MA solar market.

"Dynamic Energy is honored to work with Klear Vu on the development and installation of their solar system. Klear Vu's solar investment provides a positive example for MA manufacturers who want to benefit the environment while improving the bottom line," said Brett Thibodeau, President & COO of Dynamic Energy.

Klear Vu continually seeks process improvements and solar is the latest step in optimizing their operations. It is a win for Klear Vu, the environment, and Massachusetts.

About Klear Vu

Since the 1960s, Klear Vu Corporation has been a leading manufacturer of cushions in the US. Providing function and fashion in all areas of the home. Products are offered in a variety of styles, constructions, shapes, sizes, colors and patterns to fit every need, in and outside the home. Klear Vu is known for its consistent quality, on-trench fashion, technical innovation and on-time delivery. See www.klearvu.com for more information.

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC (Dynamic Energy)

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergyusa.com or call 1-877-809-8884. Follow us on LinkedIn/dynamic-energy, Twitter @dynamicenergyus and Facebook @dynamicenergyus.

