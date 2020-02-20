Dynamic Energy Completes Phase 2 of Largest Solar Project on Nantucket For Bartlett's Farm

NANTUCKET, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett's Farm is widely known as the oldest and largest family-owned farm on Nantucket Island. As part of Bartlett's Farm's ongoing commitment to sustainability and grid reliability on the island, Dynamic Energy recently completed a 1.4 MW ground-mounted solar installation. This project is adjacent to a 595 kW system that Dynamic Energy designed and constructed for Bartlett's Farm in 2016.

The completed Phase 2 of Bartlett's Farm's solar installation makes it the largest one on Nantucket.

Together, Phase 1 and 2 total nearly 2 MWs of solar capacity, producing approximately 2.6 million kWhs of electricity annually, and avoiding the emission of 2,100 tons of carbon dioxide per year (equivalent to providing enough clean, renewable energy for more than 7% of the island's households). The project offsets 100% of the farm's energy needs, while also serving as a reliable and cost-effective source of clean energy for Massachusetts.

"Given the success of our first project with Dynamic Energy, we were confident that they would be the right partner for our second. Dynamic has been a strong partner for us, in support of our efforts to generate clean and sustainable sources of energy for the farm. Now this includes the island's electric grid and will help reduce the need for a third undersea cable," said John Bartlett, President of Bartlett's Farm.

"It is extremely rewarding to see a follow-on project like this come to fruition," said John Conley, Chief Commercial Officer at Dynamic Energy. "To work together again on a larger, second phase highlights Bartlett's Farm's dedication to its sustainable mission, to the local community, and to its confidence in Dynamic Energy's ability to provide outstanding results for our customers."

About Bartlett's Farm

Bartlett's Farm is Nantucket Island's oldest and largest family-owned farm. Seven generations of Bartlett's have been farming the same land since William Bartlett arrived on Nantucket in the early 1800's. Bartlett's Farm Market is synonymous with quality and variety in all that is offered: prepared foods, groceries, gifts, wine. A few steps out the doors and you will find their full-service garden center that houses a vast collection of plants to keep your garden flowering all summer long. For more information, please visit: https://www.bartlettsfarm.com/

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Catherine Kendig

484-323-1176

234590@email4pr.com



SOURCE Dynamic Energy

Related Links

http://www.dynamicenergy.com

