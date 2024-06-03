Dynamic Friction Company Launches Innovative Caliper Program Post this

The new caliper program features products that meet or exceed OEM standards, offering unparalleled durability and drivability. DFC calipers are 100% high/low pressure tested to guarantee reliability, ensuring long-lasting performance. With rust protection zinc coating, these calipers are designed to withstand harsh conditions while maintaining an excellent appearance.

Key Features of DFC Brake Calipers:

High/Low Pressure Tested : Ensuring reliability and extended performance life.

: Ensuring reliability and extended performance life. Rust Protection Coating : Features zinc-plated finish for enhanced longevity.

: Features zinc-plated finish for enhanced longevity. 100% Brand New : No core return and no core charge!

No core return and no core charge! Friction Ready : Engineered compatibility with a wide range of brake pad applications.

: Engineered compatibility with a wide range of brake pad applications. OEM Standards: Designed to meet or exceed original equipment manufacturer specifications.

This new program is a testament to DFC's dedication to advancing automotive technology and delivering superior braking solutions. With the introduction of these calipers, DFC continues to set new standards in the automotive aftermarket industry.

For more information on the new caliper program and other high-performance braking solutions, please visit DFC's website or contact our customer service team.

About Dynamic Friction Company: Dynamic Friction Company is a leader in the automotive aftermarket, offering a wide range of high-performance braking solutions. Known for their relentless focus on quality, innovation, and performance, DFC is the trusted brand for drivers and service providers seeking the best in braking technology.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Dynamic Friction Company