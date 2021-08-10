Dynamic Glass Completes Acquisition of Colorado Window Systems

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Glass announced today that it has acquired Colorado Window Systems, Inc. ("CWS" or the "Company"), in a transaction that will expand Dynamic Glass' service capabilities in Colorado. CWS is a leading glass and glazing service provider to the greater Denver metropolitan area with a focus on exterior curtain wall and storefront window systems for new construction as well as interior glass and door installation for commercial tenant improvements.

Founded in 2003 by Heidie and Michael Skinner, CWS has built an excellent reputation for providing exceptional quality and service to Colorado's premier general contractors for low and mid-rise commercial projects. The Company provides new construction and tenant improvement services primarily across the education, government, aviation, office, retail and healthcare sectors. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the CWS team and expand our presence into the Colorado market," said Scott Coulter, CFO of Dynamic Glass. "CWS is a fantastic addition that fits right into our strategic growth plan by adding a significant presence in a high-growth, major U.S. market."

"Dynamic Glass is the perfect partner to help take CWS to the next level," said Heidie Skinner, CEO of CWS. "We share the same values about how to treat employees, customers and suppliers that will help make this a smooth transition and win-win for everyone involved. With the resources and expertise of Dynamic Glass, combined with our talented team, the sky is the limit for CWS in Denver."

With an existing network of offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Denver will be Dynamic Glass' 4th major U.S. city with a dedicated presence. "We are beyond excited to add the CWS team to our family! Blending our people-first culture and vision together is going to be a fun journey," said Kevin Carey, Dynamic Glass' Executive Vice President in Dallas who will be providing support and management for the new Colorado operation. "The CWS team will fit in seamlessly with our existing organization and will only make us stronger as a Company."

About Dynamic Glass

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Houston, Dynamic Glass is one of the largest glass, glazing and metal panel service providers in the U.S. The Company specializes in the fabrication and installation of glass systems and metal cladding products for exterior and interior buildouts for large commercial construction projects. Dynamic Glass utilizes in-house design, engineering, fabrication and installation capabilities to ensure the highest quality products are delivered to the field and installed safely and efficiently. Dynamic Glass is a portfolio company of Houston-based private investment firm Platform Partners. For more information, please visit www.dynamicglass.com.

About Platform Partners

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. Platform currently manages total assets in excess of $500 million. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

