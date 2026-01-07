Dynamic Infrastructure Announces Engineering AI Agents Platform After Stealth Deployment Across U.S. Local Governments and Global Civil Infrastructure Networks

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure today announced the public launch of its Engineering AI Agents platform, which operated in stealth mode throughout 2025 while being actively deployed across civil infrastructure networks in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Over the past year, the company worked with public agencies and infrastructure owners to validate real world performance, scalability, and commercial value.

While the platform was quietly deployed, Dynamic Infrastructure continued to grow as a company, delivering measurable impact and generating recurring revenue. The Engineering AI Agents platform has already saved civil engineering teams thousands of hours of manual analysis and millions of dollars in avoided costs by automating asset condition assessment, deterioration forecasting, and intervention prioritization.

Dynamic Infrastructure's Engineering AI Agents platform introduces a new operational model for civil infrastructure management, shifting the industry from reactive, document heavy workflows to autonomous, data driven operations management. By continuously analyzing inspection imagery, engineering reports, and multi-source data, the platform enables faster, more objective, and more consistent decision making for critical infrastructure assets.

The platform was developed through years of research and applied engineering, analyzing tens of thousands of inspection reports and over one million images and civil engineering defects, supported by deep collaboration with account manager and solution architects from the AWS Startup team. This work enabled Dynamic Infrastructure to architect its next generation platform using the most advanced cloud and AI capabilities available today, including AWS Agent Core, Amazon Bedrock, and Anthropic Claude.

"Keeping the platform in stealth allowed us to test it under real conditions, working with real engineers and real assets," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure. "The result is a system that already generates revenue and delivers massive time and cost savings."

Dynamic Infrastructure is the market-leading Engineering AI agent platform and system of record for critical civil assets, managing thousands of structures across 13 states and countries. The platform delivers autonomous risk intelligence to predict deterioration and assess structural health, replacing subjective opinions with data-driven clarity to help prevent catastrophic failures. Led by deep-tech entrepreneurs and industry experts, the company scales engineering judgment to address global budget constraints, the workforce crisis, and the aging infrastructure cliff.

