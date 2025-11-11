Dynamic Infrastructure Launches New Version of Its Virtual Assistant Engineer, Extending Its Lead in O&M AI for Civil Infrastructure Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As much of the infrastructure sector turns its attention to artificial intelligence for design, engineering, and project planning, Dynamic Infrastructure continues to define the next frontier: Operational and Maintenance AI, empowering public agencies and private owners to maximize every dollar where most budgets are ultimately spent and efficiency matters most.

Saar Dickman, CEO

Building on more than three years of successful AI deployment supporting bridge, culvert, and roadway owners worldwide, the company today announced the release of the next version of its Virtual Assistant Engineer, now rolling out to flagship users before general availability later this month.

"Most of the industry discussion today revolves around using AI for design and construction planning," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure. "We respect that progress, but our mission has always been to help counties, cities, and state agencies operate more effectively, safely, and efficiently in the real world, where budgets are tight and every maintenance action counts."

The new version of the Virtual Assistant Engineer introduces enhanced automation in inspection review and evaluation, turning inspection data into planned action, cross-asset risk forecasting, and FEMA reporting requirements. It empowers agencies to turn historical data, imagery, and documents into immediate operational intelligence.

While some companies are now announcing early-stage AI initiatives inspired by digital design tools, Dynamic Infrastructure has been implementing Engineering-AI™ in the field for years across thousands of assets. Its focus is on measurable results: extending asset lifetime, saving millions on day-to-day operations, and freeing engineers from time-consuming and repetitive analysis tasks, so they can focus on making critical decisions.

"AI for infrastructure is not about sketches or prototypes, it's about understanding civil engineering reality and predicting what's next," added Dickman. "This release takes another major step toward our vision of giving every county and city "digital engineer" working for them, 24/7."

About Dynamic Infrastructure

Dynamic Infrastructure provides the world's first Virtual Assistant Engineer, a cloud-based AI companion for civil engineers and asset managers that automates inspection analysis, deterioration forecasting, and maintenance justification. Trusted by agencies across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, the company's Engineering-AI™ platform delivers actionable insights that keep infrastructure safe, resilient, and financially sustainable.

Media Contact:

Orly Ben-Eliyahu

+1 (240) 731-8864

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynamic Infrastructure (DiGlobal)