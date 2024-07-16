Dynamic Infrastructure Leads the Way with Personal Virtual Assistant Engineer Adoption Across 14 Additional US Counties

AI-Powered Solution Revolutionizes Civil Engineering Decision-Making

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a significant milestone, Dynamic Infrastructure announces that 14 more counties across the USA have embraced its Personal Virtual Assistant Engineer solution, underscoring its pivotal role in modernizing civil engineering practices. This AI-driven solution is meticulously crafted to empower civil engineers in their daily decision-making processes, enhancing efficiency and infrastructure sustainability.

Designed from the ground up, Dynamic Infrastructure's Personal Virtual Assistant Engineer leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver real-time insights and predictive analytics. By seamlessly integrating into existing infrastructure systems, this innovative tool optimizes maintenance schedules, reduces operational costs, and enhances overall asset management.

"Our AI solution is not just a tool but a real game changer for County Engineers and Public Work Directors," said Saar Dickman, Dynamic Infrastructure CEO. "It equips them with fast/quick/ongoing actionable data to make informed decisions, ensuring optimal infrastructure performance and public safety."

The widespread adoption of Dynamic Infrastructure's Personal Virtual Assistant Engineer underscores its effectiveness in revolutionizing civil engineering practices across diverse geographical landscapes. As more counties across the USA integrate this cutting-edge technology, Dynamic Infrastructure remains committed to advancing infrastructure resilience and enhancing public safety

About Dynamic Infrastructure: Dynamic Infrastructure is a leader in I-driven solutions for civil infrastructure maintenance. Dedicated to enhancing infrastructure resilience and sustainability, Dynamic Infrastructure empowers Counties with state-of-the-art tools for optimizing asset management and improving public infrastructure outcomes.

