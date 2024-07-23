Dynamic Infusion Acquires Infusicare in New Jersey

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion ("Dynamic"), a leading provider of home infusion nursing services, has announced the acquisition of IV Solutions Group, LLC d/b/a Infusicare based in New Jersey. Infusicare has been providing home infusion nursing services on behalf of specialty pharmacies throughout New Jersey for almost a decade under the direction of its founder and owner, James Reardon.

"Combining services with Dynamic is the culmination of our work during the last several years," commented Reardon. "We are excited to join forces with Dynamic and continue to grow as a top-notch home infusion nursing services provider for this region and beyond." Reardon will continue working with Dynamic in the region.

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic, commented that "Infusicare is known for its quality of patient care. This transaction will allow Dynamic to reach central and northern regions of New Jersey. We genuinely welcome the clients, nurses and patients of Infusicare to our Dynamic family."

The addition of Infusicare strengthens Dynamic's presence in New Jersey and aligns with the goal of continued growth to become the nation's leading platform for home infusion nursing services. Dynamic Infusion will visit patients in their homes more than 12,500 times a year across 9 states on behalf of more than 40 specialty pharmacies with plans to expand further. RiverGlade Capital is the primary investor in Dynamic.

­About Dynamic Infusion

Dynamic Infusion partners with specialty pharmacies to deliver infusion therapies to patients beyond the hospital environment. Our specially trained infusion nurses administer high-risk intravenous medications to chronically ill patients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality services that meet the needs of both the patient and their family. Dynamic Infusion has been awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation for demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. Dynamic Infusion operates in New England under its corporate name, Infusion Ventures, Inc. Dynamic Infusion is an affiliate brand of Dynamic Access, LLC and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Dynamic Infusion also is providing operational services to Critical Health Care Registered Nursing Services P.C. in New York pursuant to an Interim Consultative Services Agreement. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

