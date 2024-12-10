Dynamic Infusion Expands Footprint by Acquiring Solution Nursing

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion ("Dynamic"), a leading provider of home infusion nursing services, has announced the acquisition of CCE Partners d/b/a Solution Nursing ("Solution"), which includes operations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia. Solution is among the leading providers of home infusion nursing services on behalf of specialty pharmacies in its area.

Christina Sabin-Scharff and Charles Sperling, co-owners of Solution, will both continue to work with Dynamic and will be leading operations in the region. Sabin-Scharff commented: "We are excited to join the growing Dynamic Infusion team and look forward to combining our operations. Partnering with Dynamic will allow us to extend our reach and continue to provide high quality patient care."

"Solution brings more than 30 years of experience in the home infusion therapy industry," commented Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic. "Their expert nurses are well trained in managing high-tech infusion and injectable medications, ensuring patients receive safe, effective treatment in the comfort of their homes. This commitment to clinical excellence aligns perfectly with Dynamic's mission to deliver positive patient experiences and outcomes."

The addition of these service areas solidifies Dynamic's footprint in the Atlantic region, and combined with its internal growth, extends Dynamic's presence. On a consolidated basis, Dynamic now visits patients in their homes more than 25,000 times a year across 14 States on behalf of more than 60 specialty pharmacies – with plans to expand further. RiverGlade Capital is the primary investor in Dynamic.

­About Dynamic Infusion

Dynamic Infusion partners with specialty pharmacies to deliver infusion therapies to patients beyond the hospital environment. Our specially trained infusion nurses administer high-risk intravenous medications to chronically ill patients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality services that meet the needs of both the patient and their family. Dynamic Infusion has been awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation for demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. Dynamic Infusion operates in New England under its corporate name, Infusion Ventures, Inc. Dynamic Infusion is an affiliate brand of Dynamic Access, LLC and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

SOURCE Dynamic Infusion