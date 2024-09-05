Dynamic Infusion Expands Its Reach with Two Acquisitions

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion ("Dynamic"), a leading provider of home infusion nursing services, has announced the acquisitions of Columbus Specialty Nursing, based in Ohio, and ProNurse Homecare & Infusion, based in Virginia. Together these transactions expand Dynamic's reach for providing home infusion nursing services to five additional States.

Bryan Williams, co-owner of Columbus Specialty Nursing, will continue in the role of Area Director of Infusion and will lead Dynamic's Midwest Area. He commented, "We are excited to be joining the Dynamic family and look forward to partnering with a company that cares for their patients and nurses as much as we do; we found those attributes in Dynamic."

"Bringing these two organizations together with Dynamic will extend our coverage for patients in the States of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia," explained Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic. He further commented that Dynamic "will continue to care for patients with excellent services, building on the well-deserved reputations of each organization after roughly a decade of providing services in their respective areas. We offer a whole-hearted welcome to the patients, nurses, and client pharmacies of Columbus Specialty Nursing and ProNurse."

The addition of these service areas aligns with Dynamic's goal of continued growth to become the nation's leading platform for home infusion nursing services in support of its client pharmacies. Dynamic will visit patients in their homes more than 20,000 times this year across 14 States on behalf of more than 50 specialty pharmacies – with plans to expand further. RiverGlade Capital is the primary investor in Dynamic.

­About Dynamic Infusion

Dynamic Infusion partners with specialty pharmacies to deliver infusion therapies to patients beyond the hospital environment. Our specially trained infusion nurses administer high-risk intravenous medications to chronically ill patients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality services that meet the needs of both the patient and their family. Dynamic Infusion has been awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation for demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. Dynamic Infusion operates in New England under its corporate name, Infusion Ventures, Inc. Dynamic Infusion is an affiliate brand of Dynamic Access, LLC and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Dynamic Infusion also is providing operational services to Critical Health Care Registered Nursing Services P.C. in New York pursuant to an Interim Consultative Services Agreement. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

