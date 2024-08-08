Dynamic Logistix Crowns Five Companies as Carriers of the Year

DLX's Carrier of the Year program was designed to recognize top performing carriers across all sizes and modes of transportation. Winning carriers were selected based on their exceptional performance during the 2023 calendar year across five key evaluation areas: communication, reliability, collaboration, technology adoption, and accuracy.

At the award ceremony, DLX crowned five companies as its 2024 Carriers of the Year:

Averitt Express

Gehrke Trucking

Debrick Truck Line Co

PAM International Inc.

Pulse Transportation Services Inc.

DLX also recognized eight Top Performers:

AFS WORLD LLC

Anderson Trucking Service (ATS, Inc)

Dynamic Dedicated LLC

JCC Transport, Inc.

JL Freight Line LLC

Mercado Transport LLC

Sanford's Farm Fresh Produce

Schueman Transfer, Inc.

"Here at DLX, we know that our unwavering commitment to treating our carriers like true partners is one of the key things that makes us different. That's why our team is so excited to take time to honor this elite group of carriers today. Each of them has gone above and beyond for us and our clients. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate them today and acknowledge all of their hard work," said Jason Yeager, Managing Partner of Dynamic Logistix.

Yeager continued, "Great carrier partners come in all shapes, sizes, and modes. Whether you're a one-truck owner operator or a company operating hundreds of trucks, we value performance and collaboration above all else. And this group of carriers has certainly demonstrated that they're the best of the best in the business."

DLX conducted a thorough evaluation process to select its Carriers of the Year and Top Performers. The process began with a review of 2023 carrier performance data, including the number of loads hauled, on-time performance, tender acceptance, tracking technology adoption, and the number of DLX clients each carrier served. Next, the carrier solutions team and dedicated account managers performed an internal qualitative analysis, focusing on carriers' day-to-day performance and communication effectiveness. Finally, carriers underwent a verification process to confirm adequate insurance coverage, compliant claims resolution, and strong billing accuracy. After the nominees were selected, internal voting commenced with final winning carriers selected by majority vote.

Apply to become a DLX carrier partner by visiting: dynamiclogistix.com/carriers

Dynamic Logistix is a third-party provider of shipping and freight solutions that combines a world-class X.TMS platform with stellar personal service. Our technology, our culture, and our connections allow us to bring the X-Factor for all our partners – shippers, carriers, and team members. To learn more, visit shipdlx.com.

