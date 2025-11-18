Dynamic New Book, Don't Panic, Pivot: Managing Critical Issues to Prevent Crises, Focuses on Learning from, Not Just Solving, Issues

In a world of relentless competition and increasing complexity, organizations and their leaders must do more than survive crises. They must learn from failures using systematic approaches.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shalabh Tandon and Shubhada Sahasrabudhe, founders of QuRIuS Consultancy, apply their experience in quality, reliability and critical issue management in Don't Panic, Pivot: Managing Critical Issues to Prevent Crises, showing how organizations can learn from failures in a complex, fast-changing environment.

The book, now available for $39.99 through Amazon.com (ISBN: 9797266274617) provides a pathway to cultures that respond to small signals before they become a crisis.

Shalabh Tandon and Shubhada Sahasrabudhe

"Small issues help find weaknesses in systems. Responding to them and fixing them makes the system resilient," said Tandon, a seasoned leader with nearly three decades of experience specializing in package, product, test and platform Quality & Reliability for high-volume manufacturing at Intel.

"Don't just react to screams, respond to whispers," added Sahasrabudhe, whose distinguished 25-year career in semiconductor quality and reliability has been instrumental in shaping industry-wide quality frameworks, advancing technological innovation and forging strategic alliances with leading data center and artificial intelligence enterprises.

Don't Panic, Pivot: Managing Critical Issues to Prevent Crises guides readers – whether leading a manufacturing line, managing a global platform or operating a small manufacturing business – in using the authors' 9-6™ Framework to help manage and resolve issues through a consistent process to make systems stronger and prevent issues from repeating.

"How an organization responds to problems is shaped by many factors," Tandon said. "But the most critical is their commitment to continuous learning; and a growth mindset that drives the development of disciplined problem-solving practices, effective communication, centralized knowledge systems and operational efficiency. It's not just about reacting to issues; it's about building the capacity to learn from them."

The authors have identified three broad categories when it comes to issue resolution:

Ad-hoc Responders : companies addressing problems reactively with little structure, minimal discipline and inconsistent effort.





: companies addressing problems reactively with little structure, minimal discipline and inconsistent effort. Structured But Inconsistent: companies possessing tools and knowledge for systematic problem solving but lacking the rigor and consistency in execution resulting in mediocre or uneven outcomes, and





companies possessing tools and knowledge for systematic problem solving but lacking the rigor and consistency in execution resulting in mediocre or uneven outcomes, and Disciplined Problem Solvers: companies combining structured methodologies with disciplined execution for productive and positive outcomes built on a foundation of quality, accountability and continuous improvement.

"Great companies aspire to be Disciplined Problem Solvers," Sahasrabudhe said. "They understand that excellence in issue management requires both the right skillset and the ability to executive with intent. This is the crux of our motivation for writing this book: to share a framework that integrates technical rigor with execution discipline."

Using an analogy of a master chef, she explains that "having the finest ingredients means little without knowing how, when and in what order to combine the ingredients to produce a culinary delight. Success lies not just in the tools, but in the process that allows extracting maximum benefit from these tools."

In addition to their services in quality and reliability, critical issue management, technical solutions and customer quality management, QuRIuS Consultancy also offers courses, workshops and podcasts.

For additional information and details, the authors can be reached through their website, www.QuRIuSllc.com. Their perspectives on issue and industry-related topics can be found on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/shubhada-sahasrabudhe/, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shalabh-tandon/.

Contacts: Shalabh Tandon, [email protected], 480-414-5953; Shubhada Sahasrabudhe, [email protected], 480-650-59530.

