Dynamic Quest Acquires BoxMeta

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital-backed Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, completed the acquisition of BoxMeta ("BoxMeta"), a Jacksonville, Florida-based managed services provider.

Dynamic Quest, led by CEO & Founder Javier Gomez, continues with its strategic vision to expand in the Southeastern United States with the acquisition of BoxMeta. This marks the sixth acquisition for Dynamic Quest since the formation of its partnership with Spire Capital in Q2 2018.

Founded in 2001, BoxMeta offers managed IT, disaster recovery and hosting services to businesses and enterprises across a wide variety of verticals. The majority of BoxMeta's revenue is recurring with a strong, loyal customer base. The BoxMeta team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve the Florida market.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest relayed, "Dynamic Quest continues to grow organically and strategically acquiring businesses to better serve our clients and partners. We are excited to welcome the BoxMeta team to the Dynamic Quest family. David and Luisa Russoman at BoxMeta have done a fantastic job building up a great company that provides its customers with dependable and critical IT services."

David and Luisa Russoman, founders of BoxMeta conveyed, "We are thrilled to be joining Dynamic Quest. They have a strong reputation for reliability and exceptional service. Both our team and customers look forward to the significant benefits we'll soon be delivering throughout a much broader geographic region."

The transaction will expand Dynamic Quest's presence into Florida and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the BoxMeta's customer base. Dynamic Quest will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized delivery team as well as sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest is a managed service provider for IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. Dynamic Quest offers a broad set of services including hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services. The Company's headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta and Valdosta, Georgia; and Clark, Philippines. For more information, visit https://dynamicquest.com/ or follow Dynamic Quest on LinkedIn.

About BoxMeta

Founded in 2001 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, BoxMeta is an IT managed service provider to small to medium sized businesses. For more information about BoxMeta, visit the company website https://www.boxmeta.com/.

