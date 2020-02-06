Dynamic Quest Acquires Cohn Consulting Corporation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, completed the acquisition of Cohn Consulting Corporation ("Cohn Consulting"), a Marietta, Georgia-based managed services provider.

Founded in 1994, Cohn Consulting offers managed IT, disaster recovery and hosting services to small and medium sized businesses across a wide variety of verticals. Approximately 70% of Cohn Consulting's revenue is recurring with a strong, loyal customer base. Cohn Consulting President, Dan Cohn, and Vice President, Jon Czerwinski, will join Dynamic Quest's Atlanta office.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest relayed, "We are thrilled to add Cohn Consulting to our Dynamic Quest family. Dan and Jon have built a great company and we look forward to taking the next step of growth together."

The transaction will enhance Dynamic Quest's market share in Georgia and provide the ability to cross-sell some services to Cohn Consulting's customer base that are not currently offered. Dynamic Quest will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, Philippines remote delivery team and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest is a managed service provider for IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. Dynamic Quest offers a broad set of services including hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services. The Company's headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina and houses a data center facility that was built in 2007. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Cary, North Carolina, Marietta, Georgia and Clark, Philippines. For more information, visit https://dynamicquest.com/.

About Cohn Consulting

Founded in 1994 and based in Marietta, Georgia, Cohn Consulting is a managed service provider for IT services to small to medium sized businesses. For more information about Cohn, visit the company website https://www.cohnconsultingcorp.com/.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners