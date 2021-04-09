Dynamic Quest Acquires Integrated Solutions

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital backed Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, completed the acquisition of IT 4 the Planet dba Integrated Solutions ("Integrated Solutions"), a Birmingham, Alabama-based managed service provider.

Dynamic Quest, led by CEO and Founder Javier Gomez, continues to execute on its strategic vision to become a regional leader in the Southeastern United States with its acquisition of Integrated Solutions. This marks the seventh acquisition for Dynamic Quest since the formation of its partnership with Spire Capital in Q2 2018.

Integrated Solutions offers managed IT, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity services to businesses and enterprises across medical providers and a wide variety of other verticals. The company has a long-tenured and strong customer base. The Integrated Solutions team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve the Alabama market.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest stated, "Dynamic Quest is very fortunate to have the Integrated Solutions team join our Dynamic Quest family. Curtis Woods and Aaron Woods at Integrated Solutions have done a terrific job growing the business and building a strong reputation as a customer focused and dependable IT team. We are looking forward to the next phase of growth together."

Curtis Woods and Aaron Woods, owners of Integrated Solutions conveyed, "We are excited to be joining Dynamic Quest. They have a culture of integrity and exceptional service to their clients. As part of Dynamic Quest, we will be able to deliver significant benefits to both our team and clients throughout a much broader geographic region."

The transaction will expand Dynamic Quest's presence into Alabama and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the Integrated Solutions customer base. Dynamic Quest will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized delivery team, and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest is a managed service provider for IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. Dynamic Quest offers a broad set of services including hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services. The Company's headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta and Valdosta, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Clark, Philippines. For more information, visit https://dynamicquest.com/ or follow Dynamic Quest on LinkedIn

About Integrated Solutions

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Integrated Solutions is an IT managed service provider to small to medium sized businesses. For more information about Integrated Solutions, visit the company website https://integratedsolutions.us/.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners