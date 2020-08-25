Dynamic Quest Acquires Southern Data Solutions

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, completed the acquisition of Southern Data Solutions ("SDS"), an Atlanta, Georgia-based managed services provider.

Dynamic Quest, led by CEO & Founder Javier Gomez, continued with its strategic vision to expand in the Southeastern United States with the acquisition of SDS. This marks the fifth acquisition for Dynamic Quest since the formation of its partnership with Spire Capital in Q2 2018.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest conveyed, "Dynamic Quest continues to grow organically and is strategically acquiring businesses to add greater breadth to our services portfolio and geographic reach to better serve our clients and partners. The team at SDS has done a fantastic job building up a great company that provides its customers with dependable, critical IT services. This marks our second acquisition in Georgia in Q3 2020 and we are very excited to welcome the SDS team to the Dynamic Quest family."

Founded in 2005, SDS offers managed IT, disaster recovery and hosting services to businesses and enterprises across a wide variety of verticals. Approximately 75% of SDS's revenue is recurring with a strong, loyal customer base. The SDS team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve the Georgia market.

Jeff Davis, President of SDS relayed, "We are thrilled to be joining Dynamic Quest and positioning ourselves to better serve our current customers by leveraging Dynamic Quest's infrastructure, broader solution set and scale. Our team and customers look forward to the significant benefits we'll soon be delivering."

The transaction will enhance Dynamic Quest's market share in Georgia and provide the ability to cross-sell some services to SDS's customer base that are not currently offered. Dynamic Quest will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized remote delivery team and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest is a managed service provider for IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. Dynamic Quest offers a broad set of services including hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services. The Company's headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta and Valdosta, Georgia; and Clark, Philippines. For more information, visit https://dynamicquest.com/ or follow Dynamic Quest on LinkedIn.

About Southern Data Solutions

Founded in 2005 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Data Solutions is a managed service provider for IT services to small to medium sized businesses. For more information about Southern Data Solutions, visit the company website https://www.therightmsp.com/.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners