Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market size to grow by USD 163.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growth of smart cities, Technavio

NEW YORK , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market by application (computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the dram market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 163.03 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DRAM Market 2023-2027

The increasing expansion of smart cities is fueling the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market growth, as these cities integrate IoT and ICT into urban infrastructure to enhance service efficiency. This trend drives the demand for technologically advanced infrastructure and IoT devices, boosting DRAM utilization. With an influx of new constructions globally under smart city projects, the demand for DRAMs escalates. Consequently, the global DRAM market is poised for substantial growth amid the proliferation of smart city initiatives worldwide.

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Various upcoming and improved technologies that offer price benefits are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Another challenge restricting the market growth is the increasing demand-supply gap.

The dram market is segmented by application (computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the computers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The DRAM market had its roots in computing prior to the advent of mobile devices. However, demand for personal computers will be reduced as the functionality and uses of PCS are replaced by mobility devices. Computers are still used in several places, e.g., at home and the office, but the use of cell phones is much more extensive than computers. Another factor causing the decline in computer DRAM is the decreasing requirement for DRAM content in PCs and laptops. Owing to the declining need for computer DRAM, memory suppliers are looking forward to alternative growth drivers such as mobile devices. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Key Companies

Advantech Co. Ltd., Alliance Memory Inc., Apacer Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GSI Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Transcend Information Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp.

Analyst Review

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market stands at a pivotal juncture, fueled by a convergence of cutting-edge technologies and burgeoning demand across various sectors. As industries embrace artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G technology, and high-performance computing (HPC), the need for efficient memory solutions has never been more pressing.

In the realm of smartphones, ADAS systems, smartwatches, workstations, servers, and autonomous vehicles, LPDDR5X memory emerges as a cornerstone, empowering devices with lightning-fast speeds and enhanced performance. Spearheaded by industry giants like Qualcomm Technologies Inc., LPDDR5X memory revolutionizes datacenter applications, ensuring seamless connectivity and bolstering the capabilities of cloud services.

Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for data center development, particularly in regions like the Rest of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, underscores the critical role played by DRAM suppliers in meeting the needs of burgeoning digital platforms. Cloudscene, a leading platform in cloud services, highlights the indispensable nature of high-performance computing and server DRAM in powering data centers worldwide.

Innovation continues to drive the DRAM market forward, with companies like Winbond Electronics Corporation and Mobiveil leading the charge in developing next-generation memory solutions. Winbond's HYPERRAM device, boasting speeds of up to 250MHz and densities ranging from 32 Mb to 512 Mb, epitomizes the evolution of semiconductor memory, catering to the demands of emerging technologies such as Smart IoT, wearables, and wireless headsets.

Amidst supply shortages and inventory fluctuations, the role of semiconductor manufacturers like Micron Technology and SK Hynix becomes paramount in maintaining equilibrium within the market. The Intel Data Center Certified memory program, coupled with advancements in DDR5 and DDR4 technologies, solidifies DRAM's position as a linchpin in the AI, automotive, and 5G sectors.

As demand outlook remains robust, fueled by ever-increasing smartphone shipments and the proliferation of digital platforms, the DRAM market continues to evolve, poised to shape the future of computing and connectivity. With Renesas leading the charge in high-performance computing and AI, and innovations like FRAMs and HBM pushing the boundaries of memory efficiency, the DRAM market stands at the forefront of technological advancement, driving progress across industries and transforming the digital landscape.

Market Overview

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the soaring demand for datacenter solutions and advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Companies like Qualcomm Technologies Inc. are spearheading innovation, integrating LPDDR5X memory into their products, ensuring enhanced performance in smartphones, smartwatches, and workstations. Additionally, the emergence of generative AI algorithms is pushing the boundaries of computational capabilities, further intensifying the need for efficient memory solutions like AiMX1. As datacenter demand surges, the reliance on high-speed DRAM becomes paramount, propelling the market forward with unprecedented momentum and ushering in a new era of technological advancement.

Related Reports:

The Magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,483.85 million. This MRAM market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive and aerospace and defense, enterprise storage, consumer electronics, and robotics), type (STT MRAM and T MRAM), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The low power consumption is notably driving the magneto-resistive RAM (MRAM) market growth.

The Data Center Chip Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,893.67 million. This data center chip market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs), business segment (small medium, and large), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Advancements in chip technology are key factors driving the growth of the global data center chip market.

