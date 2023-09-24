Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market to grow by USD 163.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growth of smart cities- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market by application (computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the dram market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 163.03 billion. The growth of smart cities is one of the key drivers supporting the growth of the dynamic random access memory market. Smart cities are designed to integrate IoT and information and communications technology (ICT) into urban infrastructure and improve the efficiency of urban services. This is expected to enhance the design, planning, and construction of technologically advanced infrastructure, buildings, and other structures. In addition, DRAM is expected to be used to develop various IoT devices and other devices aimed at smart city development. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DRAM Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Various upcoming and improved technologies that offer price benefits are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Another challenge restricting the market growth is the increasing demand-supply gap.

The dram market is segmented by application (computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the computers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The DRAM market had its roots in computing prior to the advent of mobile devices. However, demand for personal computers will be reduced as the functionality and uses of PCS are replaced by mobility devices. Computers are still used in several places, e.g., at home and the office, but the use of cell phones is much more extensive than computers. Another factor causing the decline in computer DRAM is the decreasing requirement for DRAM content in PCs and laptops. Owing to the declining need for computer DRAM, memory suppliers are looking forward to alternative growth drivers such as mobile devices. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the dram market:

Advantech Co. Ltd., Alliance Memory Inc., Apacer Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GSI Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Transcend Information Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

