Dynamic Random Access Memory Market size is set to grow by USD 163.03 billion from 2022-2027; Growth of smart cities boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic random access memory( DRAM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 163.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.92%. APAC is estimated to account for 71% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, the DRAM market is anticipated to register one of the most rapid growth rates during the forecast period. In APAC, China is a significant revenue contributor and represents the largest market for semiconductors. The rising demand for semiconductors from the automotive, aerospace, electronic and electrical, and other end-user industries in developing countries are the major reasons guiding the development of the market in focus in the area. Similarly, an increase in people's disposable money is expected to drive demand for autos, gadgets, and electrical equipment. Major industrial development in nations such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan will result in high levels of automation in their respective industry segments. In APAC, the demand for semiconductor devices, such as DRAM, is growing steadily due to the rapid automation of industrial facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DRAM Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

DRAM Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Computers, Mobile devices, Consumer electronics, and Networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Before the advent of mobile devices, the computer segment dominated the global DRAM market. Moreover, as mobile devices are replacing the functionality and uses of PCs, the demand for PCs is reducing. Computers are still used in multiple areas, such as homes and offices, but the number of mobile devices outnumbers computers by a significant margin. Factor such as, responsible for the decline in computer DRAM is the falling content requirement of DRAM in PCs and laptops. The major cause for this is that the operating systems are becoming leaner with every upgrade. Releases such as Windows 95, Windows 98, and Windows 2000 needed more memory than existing operating systems to run. Nevertheless, DRAM requirements saw a downfall from Windows 8, which did not have any memory requirements that exceeded that of Windows 7. Due to the declining need for computer DRAM, memory suppliers are looking forward to alternative growth drivers such as mobile devices. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

DRAM Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of smart cities is one of the major factors driving the dynamic random access memory market growth. Smart cities are made to integrate IoT and Information and communication technology (ICT) into urban infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of urban services. This is anticipated to improve the design, planning, and construction of technologically developed infrastructure, buildings, and others. Also, it is expected that DRAM will be used to develop different IoT devices and others for the development of smart cities. Hence, the increased number of new constructions globally under smart city projects will, in turn, direct to increased demand for DRAMs. Thus, with the expansion of smart city initiatives across the world, the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market will see substantial growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand from the automotive segment is an emerging trend in the dynamic random access memory market trends fueling the DRAM market growth. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and self-driving vehicle systems have grown in complexity, necessitating DRAM memory capacity and bandwidth. Owing to this, the market landscape has been obliged to comply with safety-critical automotive systems, as well as common concerns about error rates and meeting stringent automotive standards such as ISO 26262. However, intelligent memory delivers a range of LPDDR4(X) chips with embedded error correction code (ECC) capabilities to its DRAM line. For example, Valens and Micron partnered in response to the increasing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems and ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connections. As a result, the alliance will collaborate to build automotive platforms that will meet the needs of self-driving cars, improved driver support systems, and next-generation in-vehicle entertainment systems. Therefore, such collaborations will drive the dynamic random access memory market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Different upcoming and improved technologies that offer price advantages are one of the challenges hindering the dynamic random access memory market growth. Though there are multiple benefits of DRAM yet, there are many other technologies poised to take over DRAM in the future. For example, phase-change memory is a type of non-volatile random-access memory, that is faster than DRAM and can contain data for extended periods. Also, resistive RAM (RRAM) exhibits higher resistance, has a relatively simple fabrication, and can be scaled down below 10 nm. Similarly, 3D Xpoint is still in its development phase. Nevertheless, it will have better and faster performance than DRAM at a much smaller size. Therefore, the upcoming technologies with cost variations will limit the growth of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this DRAM Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DRAM market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DRAM market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DRAM market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DRAM market vendors

DRAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Alliance Memory Inc., Apacer Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GSI Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Transcend Information Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

