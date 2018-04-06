Dynamic Speaker Line-Up Slated for CU Direct's Drive '18 Lending Conference

The conference's dynamic keynote speakers bring expertise spanning the areas of innovation, finance, economics, and marketing:

Nicholas Webb , world-renowned corporate strategist, innovator, and best-selling author, works with some of the world's top brands to help them lead their market in Enterprise Strategy, Customer Experience (CX) and Innovation. Nicholas' books include, The Innovation Playbook , The Digital Innovation Playbook and his Number One Bestselling book, What Customers Crave .

Drive '18's impressive line-up of industry experts and headline speakers also includes:

George Hoffheimer – Chief Knowledge Officer, Filene Research Institute

– Chief Knowledge Officer, Filene Research Institute Paul Metrey -- Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, NADA

-- Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, NADA Caroline Willard – CEO, Cornerstone Credit Union League

CEO, Cornerstone Credit Union League Melinda Zabritski – Senior Director of Financial Solutions, Experian

– Senior Director of Financial Solutions, Experian Jeff LoCastro – CEO/Founder, Neener Analytics

CEO/Founder, Neener Analytics Rebecca E. Kuehn – Partner, Hudson Cook , LLP

– Partner, , LLP Bryn C. Conway – Principal, BC Strategies

– Principal, BC Strategies Jim Treece – Editor, Automotive News

– Editor, Automotive News Greg Cote – CEO, Accelitas

– CEO, Accelitas Zhaib Rahim – Manager, Economics & Industry Insights, Cox Automotive

– Manager, Economics & Industry Insights, Cox Automotive Jeff Shood – CEO, Intuvo

– CEO, Intuvo Tony Boutelle -- President & CEO, CU Direct

The event's robust agenda offers attendees more than 20 general and breakout sessions, covering a broad spectrum of industry hot topics:

Trends in innovative financial services and emerging technologies

Lending strategies and best practices

State of today's automotive landscape

Compliance and regulations

Data breach/ID theft

Member experience and engagement

"Our goal is to deliver the industry's most comprehensive thought leadership forum, providing strategies to empower credit unions in an increasingly competitive marketplace," noted Tony Boutelle, CU Direct's president and CEO. "The conference brings together the expertise and dialogue necessary for credit unions to successfully maximize lending performance and increase their value to members."

Credit unions interested in attending CU Direct's Drive '18 Conference can visit the event's website, www.cudirect.com/drive or contact the company's events department at events@cudirect.com.

About CU Direct

For more than twenty years, CU Direct has been a lending technology leader, helping credit unions fund $211 billion in loans. More than 1,100 credit unions rely on CU Direct's solutions to generate loans, create efficiencies, and grow membership. From CUDL, the industry's number one auto lending platform, to the industry's revolutionary Lending 360 Loan Origination System, and Lending Insights dynamic analytic tools, CU Direct develops the technology that helps credit unions advance their lending programs and overall portfolio success. 14,000 auto dealers nationwide use CU Direct's automotive solutions to connect with credit unions and their members to drive sales and increase their bottom lines. For more information, visit cudirect.com. Connect with CU Direct on Twitter and LinkedIn.

