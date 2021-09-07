Dynamic Technology Solutions Appoints Michael K. Hart as Firm's Chief Operating Officer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions – the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries – announced today that Michael K. Hart has been appointed as the Firm's Chief Operating Officer. He will report directly to Dynamic's CEO and President, Farida Ali.

Michael K. Hart is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Dynamic Technology Solutions. Mr. Hart has more than 25 years of experience in industries ranging from Life Sciences, Medical Device and Industrial Technologies, to Aerospace, Defense, Military, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. He has led teams and client relationships throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Prior to joining Dynamic, Mr. Hart served as Global Vice President & General Manager for TE Connectivity in that company's $500 million Sensor Solutions Business Unit. In that capacity, he was responsible for driving profitability in high-growth technology applications in regulated industries. Over the course of his career, he has held global executive leadership, strategy, sales & marketing, product management, business development and operationally focused positions.

"The addition of Mike to our senior management team," according to Ms. Ali, "represents an important milestone in Dynamic's growth, as we work to further diversify the markets we serve, and to address increased demand for the services we provide. Mike's depth of operational experience and his broad industry knowledge will serve as important assets for Dynamic as well as our clients."

Mr. Hart earned a B.S. degree in Economics from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Plattsburgh, holds an M.B.A. degree from Baldwin Wallace University, and has completed the Executive Management Program at The University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He previously served as a Board Member for TE Connectivity and Nikkiso Therm LTD's medical company joint venture. He is a certified Pragmatic Product Manager and Customer Value Modeler.

Mr. Hart said, "l'm honored to join a company that's dedicated to problem solving, and that shares my core values related to always doing the right thing for clients, every time, no matter what. I look forward to applying my experience in strategy, execution and talent management to help Dynamic deliver solutions that address our customers' most difficult challenges."

About Dynamic Technology Solutions:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, including Medical Device and Aerospace & Defense manufacturing companies. The company delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

