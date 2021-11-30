Dynamic Technology Solutions Expands Coverage of Medical Device Industry; Adds Dan Wood as Business Development Director

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions – a provider of customized computing systems, supply chain and technology lifecycle services – announced today that Dan Wood has joined the company as Business Development Director, responsible for coverage of companies in the medical device industry.

Dan Wood has joined Dyanamic Technology Solutions as Business Development Director, responsible for coverage of companies in the medical device industry.

Mr. Wood has more than 15 years of experience in technical solutions sales for complex medical device and life sciences companies. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development for Minnesota-based Solid Design Solutions Inc., a provider of engineering design solutions for clients in the medical device and life sciences industry.

Prior to that, Mr. Wood served as Account Director for Experis Engineering Inc., a $25 billion global consulting firm, where he was responsible for servicing and expanding engineering and scientific business within 3M, one of Experis's largest clients.

Dynamic Technology Solutions CEO and President, Farida Ali, said, "The addition of Dan Wood to our business development team expands Dynamic's coverage of the medical device industry, which continues to serve as the cornerstone of our company's client base. Dan's deep understanding of life sciences, combined with his solutions-based approach, will serve our company and our clients extremely well."

In joining the company, Mr. Wood noted, "Dynamic Technology Solutions has leveraged its vast experience and expertise to customize, configure and build complex computing systems and electronic technology components for medical device other life sciences companies. I know of no other company that can match the range and quality of those services. I'm eager to join their team, to expand the medical device market's awareness and application of those capabilities." Mr. Wood holds a degree in business administration from Doane University's College of Business.

About Dynamic Technology Solutions:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, notably for Life Sciences and Medical Device companies. Dynamic delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

Media Contact:

Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting Inc.

(609) 987-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynamic Technology Solutions