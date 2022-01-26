Dynamic Technology Solutions Introduces Self-Diagnostic Tool that Measures Product End-of-Life (EOL) Risk Exposure

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions (Dynamic) announced today the introduction of its EOL PrepSM Self-Diagnostic, based on industry best practices, that provides insights into how well a company is managing risks associated with product End-of-Life (EOL).

Product End-of-Life planning is often the most critical phase of technology lifecycle management, particularly for complex businesses – such as medical device manufacturing – where the consequences of disruption or product failure can be significant.

End-of-life issues become a priority when an equipment manufacturer no longer produces, sells, or provides upgrades, fixes or other related services for essential technology hardware or software. Without advanced awareness and proper planning, these changes can make essential products or entire systems inoperable.

To address that need, and based on its deep experience in product EOL and lifecycle management, Dynamic has created the EOL PrepSM Self-Diagnostic, consisting of 10 questions that enable companies to:

Identify specific protections and vulnerabilities related to their product EOL exposure;

Understand the complete range of EOL best practices they should follow;

Prioritize the EOL capabilities that need to be established or improved;

Create a tailored action plan designed to reduce their EOL-related risks.

Dynamic's CEO and President, Farida Ali, noted that, "For companies that do not have any EOL risk management disciplines in place, that task can seem complex and daunting. Conversely, for companies that do have relevant EOL-related processes and procedures, there is always the risk of operating with outdated or insufficient protections. In both cases, application of our EOL PrepSM provides a fast and effective way to either design or strengthen an effective risk management strategy."

Dynamic's EOL PrepSM Self-Diagnostic is available on a complimentary basis to industry professionals on request, by clicking here. Dynamic's product lifecycle management professionals welcome the opportunity to provide additional insights into use of its EOL self-diagnostic tool, and to answer any questions regarding the firm's product lifecycle risk management capabilities.

About Dynamic Technology SolutionsSM

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, notably Life Sciences and Medical Device manufacturing companies. The company delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent, and controlled. Dynamic Technology SolutionsSM is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

Contact:

Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting Inc.

(609) 987-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynamic Technology Solutions