Dynamic Technology Solutions Launches Supply Chain Program That Guarantees Technology Component Availability and Locks in Pricing

Medical Device Companies Are Assured of Key Technology Components Needed to Achieve Product Lifecycle Stability, and Long-Term Fixed Pricing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions (Dynamic) – a leading provider of asset and lifecycle management services for life sciences companies – today announced the introduction of its TechSupply ProgramSM, which provides medical device manufacturers with guaranteed availability of electronic components necessary to maintain uninterrupted operation and availability of their medical equipment; and locks in the pricing of those components for extended periods.

Dynamic's TechSupply Program leverages extensive supply chain experience and supplier relationships to avoid stock outs and component End-of-Life issues, to provide security of supply and appropriate inventory levels, and to ensure pricing stability while keeping customer inventory on Dynamic's books until shipped to customers at predetermined quantities and intervals.

Dynamic's TechSupply ProgramSM addresses two of the most significant supply chain-related challenges currently facing all manufacturing companies: the availability of necessary technology parts and components; and the ability to manage the price volatility associated with those items. Those challenges are particularly acute for medical device companies because human lives can depend on the availability of the diagnostic, imaging and surgical equipment they produce, and because healthcare providers cannot absorb constantly rising costs.

According to Ms. Farida Ali, Dynamic's CEO and President, "Our TechSupply ProgramSM is based on more than 20 years of experience working with some of the medical device industry's most respected and well-known companies. Some of those customers have already adopted our Program, and are extremely pleased with their ability to secure appropriate inventory levels of key components at fixed prices. Our success with those manufacturers has prompted Dynamic to make the Program available to other life sciences companies seeking greater supply assurance and price control."

In addition to ensuring availability of safety stock and long-term fixed pricing, the TechSupply ProgramSM provides inventory control, regular shipments at predetermined intervals, and Just-in-Time order flows. An additional accounting-related benefit is that customer inventories are held on Dynamic's balance sheet. Ms. Ali noted that Dynamic believes there is no other program offered to medical device companies that deliver similar benefits.

For additional information on Dynamic's TechSupply ProgramSM, contact Ms. Tami Schultz at [email protected] or call her at (248) 615-6409.

About Dynamic Technology Solutions:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration and End-of-Life transitions for complex, highly regulated companies in life sciences industry. The company delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity, and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions

Media Contact: Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

(609) 987-0200

SOURCE Dynamic Technology Solutions