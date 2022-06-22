Dynamic Technology Solutions Launches The Lazarus Report; Will Provide News and Insights on Product End-Of-Life (EOL)

Quarterly Publication Designed to Raise Industry Awareness and Increase Effectiveness of Product EOL Risk Management

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Technology Solutions (Dynamic) today announced the launch of The Lazarus Report, the company's quarterly publication devoted to raising the awareness of companies — particularly in the life sciences industry — of the importance of effective product End-of-Life (EOL) risk management.

The inaugural issue of The Lazarus Report, which was published today, is available on Dynamic's website, and industry professionals can subscribe to receive subsequent issues, on a complimentary basis.

Dynamic's inaugural issue of THE LAZARUS REPORT features a number of timely news items related to product lifecycle management, as well as an in-depth commentary on how the shift from Intel's x86 processor to an ARM platform is redefining technology lifecycles.

Dynamic's CEO, Ms. Farida Ali, said, "For many years, Dynamic has helped companies plan for and manage the inherent operational, financial, and reputational risks associated with hardware and software products and components that are no longer available or supported by manufacturers. Although EOL issues are a critical part of product lifecycle management, the fragmented nature of supply chain dynamics continues to make it extremely challenging for any company — and for complex, highly regulated companies in particular — to obtain, track, and proactively apply EOL-related information."

Ms. Ali said, "In publishing The Lazarus Report, we seek to raise awareness of the importance of effective EOL risk management, by sharing relevant news items as well as insights based on Dynamic's own experience. Secondly, we hope to increase the collective level of EOL-related transparency, communication, and efficiency — involving product OEMs, distributors, and the many businesses they serve — so that market disruption is reduced and public confidence in America's supply chain is maintained."

"More succinctly," Ms. Ali noted, "Dynamic believes that a rising tide lifts all boats. A more serious, integrated, industry-wide approach to product EOL management can be of tangible benefit to both the enterprise-level and consumer segments of our society, particularly for medical device and pharmaceutical-related applications."

The first issue of The Lazarus Report includes six EOL-related news items, as well as an in-depth commentary titled "The PC ARMs Race: How the Shift from Intel's x86 Is Redefining Technology Lifecycles." The article addresses how the move to an ARM platform provides medical device designers and engineers with greater control over the lifecycle of the connected technologies they use.

About Dynamic Technology Solutions:

Established in 1979, Dynamic is recognized as the leader in sourcing, testing, configuration, and End-of-Life transitions for electronic technology within highly regulated industries, notably for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical companies. Dynamic delivers asset and lifecycle management services as an integrated solution that is compliant, consistent, and controlled. Dynamic is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. As a benchmarked member of the Diverse Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA), Dynamic has a strong commitment to diversity and to maintaining high On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) and Right First Time (RFT) scores. Dynamic Technology Solutions is the trade name and a registered service mark of Dynamic Computer Corporation. Visit www.DynamicTech.Solutions.

