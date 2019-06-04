Dynamic Wealth Advisors Partners with RetireOne® for Insurance + Annuity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Wealth Advisors has partnered with RetireOne® to offer insurance and annuity back office services for the wealth management firms it supports. The new partnership provides distribution, education, servicing, and support for no-load insurance and annuity solutions.

RetireOne's Advisor Solutions Desk will help Dynamic's wealth managers to identify client needs and locate transparent, low-cost investment vehicles that are easy to explain and simple to use. Ongoing servicing and support are packaged with the platform at no additional cost.

"Working with RetireOne fits our philosophy and comprehensive wealth management platform in a very complementary way. This is significant for our wealth managers who develop holistic financial plans incorporating solutions that optimize tax efficiency, and manage longevity risk, sequence of returns risk, and other risks," said Dynamic Wealth Advisors COO, Craig Morningstar. "This suite of no-load solutions RetireOne has assembled for us eliminates the inherent conflict of interest that advisors have faced in the past when providing traditional commissionable annuity and insurance solutions." Dynamic's Wealth360 data integrations provide the connectivity so that insurance and other assets are visible, aggregated, and easily incorporated in plans and client reporting.

"The Dynamic website says, 'Just bring a laptop and spend the rest of your time focusing on doing what's best for your clients.'" said RetireOne President, Ed Mercier. "Our licensed insurance and annuity experts extend white-glove insurance and annuity services to Dynamic wealth managers so that they can do just that: focus on their clients."

"The Dynamic team is passionate about helping wealth managers establish or upgrade their practices, develop highly productive and sustainable businesses, and provide their clients with life enhancing wealth services," Mercier said. "We're entrepreneurs ourselves, so we understand the needs of these business owners. The synergies between Dynamic and RetireOne are tremendous."

About RetireOne

Serving over 900 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently nearing $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com.

About Dynamic Wealth Advisors

Dynamic is recognized as a premier provider of essential resources to professional wealth management practices. Its turnkey practice platform and staff support includes asset management and enables wealth advisors to save money and focus on clients while positioning themselves for success and growth. With myVirtualPractice™, a suite of wealth management practice solutions and outsource staffing, Dynamic hands the professional wealth advisor the keys to a comprehensive, custom-built virtual office and practice complete with staff, back/middle office, accounting/billing, compliance and even a Virtual Assistant. The wealth advisor need only add clients and a laptop, and they are up-and-running instantly. For many breakaways and independent wealth advisors, being part of a nationwide community of like-minded professionals is one of the most valuable components of their affiliation with Dynamic.

