Dynamic Windmill Releases "The Freedom Project - Love 2.0: An Upgraded View to the Way Humans Relate to Each Other" by Wilko Van de Kamp

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Project philosophy is to live free through travel, work, and love. Ultimate freedom means designing a lifestyle of wealth, health and abundance, without having to make concessions. This book is for those who don't want a regular life, but dare to choose excitement, joy and abundance. Love is about creating new ways to take your relationships in all areas of life to the next level. Love, the ultimate journey through life, will help you discover all that - and more.

The Freedom Project: Love 2.0 introduces an upgraded view to the way humans relate to each other, in all areas of life. In this book bestselling author Wilko van de Kamp reveals how you can:

create the freedom to enjoy new experiences in life.

open up to the people in your environment.

redefine your closest support systems.

fight for the people who matter most.

stay true to yourself in designing the life of your dreams.

Wilko van de Kamp: "Once you learn to apply my system, travel hacking is easy. The same goes for happiness at work and creating a meaningful life. But with love, it's different. In my Happiness book, I shared that I'm not necessarily a big believer in marriage anymore, and even dared announcing that sentence might become a topic for a future book. You're holding that book. This book is not about travel souvenirs. It's about my greatest nemesis: love. 'Love 2.0' has to do with finding harmony and bringing it into concert with your life."



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

WILKO VAN DE KAMP is a bestselling author, award-winning photographic artist, and professional world traveler. He has spent his life traveling the world to capture awe-inspiring images for those who wouldn't see them otherwise – and to inspire others to embark on their journey of a lifetime. Through his art, writing and appearances as a keynote speaker he enjoys sharing his colorful experiences with the world. Wilko was born in the Netherlands, and currently lives in Calgary, Canada. His inspiration comes from traveling all over the world: he calls the Rocky Mountains his "home," and rest of the world his "office." Visit him online at www.wilko.ca.

The Freedom Project: LOVE 2.0 | freedomprojectbook.com | ISBN 978-0993826061

