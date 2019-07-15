Dynamic Yield Named a Leader in Personalization Engines by Gartner

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the AI-powered Personalization Anywhere™ platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines*. The company also announced that in this year's report, Dynamic Yield was also positioned furthest in the Leaders quadrant for its completeness of vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available from Dynamic Yield here .

"We couldn't be happier to have been named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "We believe this is a direct reflection of our steadfast commitment to building the best personalization technology in the market – not only through our ability to deliver products our customers can easily use to drive impact today, but ensuring Dynamic Yield's personalization engine stands the test of time, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the industry, tomorrow.

Gartner evaluated 14 personalization engine vendors on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision in its 2019 Magic Quadrant report for Personalization Engines. The report states, "when determining Completeness of Vision for the Offering (Product) Strategy criterion, Gartner evaluated vendors' ability to support the key use cases that will drive business value in 2019 and beyond."

The recognition from Gartner comes after Dynamic Yield's recent acquisition by McDonald's Corp., which we believe was seen as a significant endorsement of the company's vision for personalization. It continues to operate as a stand-alone business, now serving more than 300 brands around the world.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers, Jason McNellis, 03 July 2019.

