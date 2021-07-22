Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest and Furthest in 2021 Gartner MQ for Personalization Engines

"A lot has changed since last year. We increased the R&D group at Dynamic Yield by 15% and doubled the size of our data science team, launching dozens of new features, capabilities, services, and improvements to the same platform we've been building since the very beginning," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "Like the many that have come before it, this recognition is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to providing the best personalization technology in the world."

Dynamic Yield was evaluated alongside 11 other solution providers in the industry, receiving the highest critical capabilities ratings for testing (3.9/5) and optimization (3.9/5) use cases, as well as for the digital commerce capabilities use case, scoring the highest (3.81/5) of any other vendor evaluated in its companion 2021 Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines research.

Why Dynamic Yield believes it has remained a Leader in Personalization Engines:

that allow marketers to run omnichannel personalization programs across web, mobile, email, and ads, through a simple UI and streamlined workflows – without having to rely on developers. Agile and easy-to-use platform , empowering teams to start small, then scale across your brand's channels at your own pace and deploy personalization and A/B testing where it will drive impact.

that can predict customer intent and affinity in real-time through self-trained deep learning recommendation models. Open architecture, prioritizing flexibility, security, ease-of-use, connectivity, scale, and governance while offering a comprehensive personalization solution for enterprise-level organizations.

As part of the evaluation criteria, the company also received positive reviews from customers. On August 21st, 2020, a Gartner Peer Insights reviewer wrote, "Dynamic Yield is an extraordinary software to provide a satisfying experience to each customer through eye-catching, high quality and fully customized content. The tool is very robust for capturing data, merging it, and creating consistent data to allow for site customization, the service is perfect for storing and synchronizing data to CRM, ESP, API, and DMP systems. Boosting customer engagement has never been more efficient through product recommendations that suit each user as they navigate or interact on the site. Dynamic Yield is a comprehensive platform for integrating and working with Google Analytics, Tealium, Marketo, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Oracle Broto, and others."***

News of Dynamic Yield's position as a Leader follows a number of strategic releases made by the company, including the launch of its self-training deep learning AdaptMLTM system , enterprise-grade personalization solutions for large teams, as well as Multilingual Campaigns to simplify global campaign management. The continued innovation has also solidified Dynamic Yield as a Top Rated A/B Testing & eCommerce Personalization software by TrustRadius. The recognition from TrustRadius represents the third consecutive year Dynamic Yield has been distinguished as a leader in both categories and comes after the company's receipt of two "Best of" awards for Best Feature Set and Customer Support by the trusted review site for business technology.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit: dynamicyield.com/guides/gartner-mq/

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, 19 July 2021, Jason McNellis, Claire Tassin, Jennifer Polk

**Gartner, Critical Capabilities Personalization Engines, 19 July 2021, Jason McNellis, Claire Tassin, Jennifer Polk

Tassin, Jennifer Polk

***Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global companies are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions, to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

